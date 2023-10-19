Wale Signs To Def Jam Records: Report

Even the most storied and long-lasting of rap careers can get an exciting new phase thrown in them years into its run. Moreover, according to recent reports from TMZ Hip Hop, Wale signed to Def Jam Records, marking a pivotal change in his history. From what alleged sources close to him told the publication, we're led to believe that this deal actually came to fruition a couple of months ago as of writing this article. Not only that, but they maintained that this is a crucial piece of the rapper's next career moves, including his upcoming new release tomorrow (Friday, October 20).

Furthermore, this is pretty a promising cause for celebration and congratulations towards him, who's no stranger to multiple record deals. Most importantly, though, hopefully this will give the Washington, DC-born spitter the resources, freedom, and tools necessary to execute his career vision to the fullest potential. These days, especially with social media in mind, label partnerships can seem like more of a negative concept than in past decades. Regardless, it's not about the reputation of doors opened for you; it's about how Wale will define them when you walk through.

Wale Reportedly Signs With Def Jam

As such, there will probably be a lot of important choices to make for him in the coming weeks, months, and maybe even years. Of course, it's not like the 39-year-old hasn't kept busy in the years since his breakout moments, crafting more essential material and developing his artistry. After all, his feature on Waka Flocka Flame and Roscoe Dash's "No Hands" became his first-ever diamond hit recently. When you have so many experiences to look back on, it's clear that Wale will enter his Def Jam deal with plenty of expertise and lessons learned to take full advantage of it.

Meanwhile, are you excited for what's to come next from the Seinfeld-loving MC? Do you think this is a good move for the rest of his career and artistry, or is this a risk that's yet to prove itself to be worth it? Whatever the case, let us know your predictions in the comments down below. Also, stay posted on HNHH for more updates and the latest news on Wale.

