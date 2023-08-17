Wale Joins “The Shop” For Live Episode

“The Shop” is hitting the road, and they had a very special hometown guest pull up for a live episode in Washington, DC. None other than Wale emerged on stage and took a seat in the barbershop seat to chop it up about a wide range of topics. In addition, the rapper, Maverick Carter, and Paul Rivera were joined by former NFL star Ed reed for an enlightening conversation. Overall, it seems like everyone both in their seats and in the crowd had a great time, adding yet another episode to “The Shop” and its historic run of great interviews. It doesn’t look like LeBron James was there this time, but hopefully this tour holds some more surprises.

Even though Wale’s family raised in Maryland after they moved there when he was ten years old, the District of Columbia is still proud of him. The 38-year-old was born in Northwest DC in Ward 4, specifically in the Brightwood neighborhood. As such, they gave him a warm welcome as he said hello to his fellow guest and hosts and waved at the crowd. Despite a long career and a steady grind, he remains one of the DMV’s premier voices within contemporary hip-hop, and he always reps the nation’s capital.

Read More: Jay-Z Recounts Ghostwriting “Still D.R.E.” On LeBron James’ “The Shop”

Wale On “The Shop” Live

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 2Cool2Blog (@2cool2bl0g)

Speaking of that longevity and success, it’s something that continues to bear fruit to this day. For example, Waka Flocka Flame’s “No Hands” recently went diamond, which features Roscoe Dash and Wale himself. Just on the strength of that track alone, the trio has party representation for the ages, exemplifying the best parts of early 2010s trap. If you don’t think it aged all that well, you should probably go outside and hit up your nearest bar or club.

Meanwhile, the strength of fan-favorite mixtapes like More About Nothing (which recently hit streaming services) also speaks to the Folarin II artist’s craft. This new live episode of “The Shop” likely discussed these accolades and developments in full. If you want to catch a live taping for yourself, their final show will be in Atlanta next week. Find your spot here and stay logged into HNHH for the latest news and updates on Wale.

Read More: 6lack Gives Wale His Flowers