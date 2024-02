This mohawked rapper received his big break in 2010 when he re-recored the song “All the Way Turnt Up” featuring Soulja Boy. Dash has also worked with Wale, Waka Flocka Flame, and Big Sean. He was also featured as part of the XXL 2012 “Top 10 Freshmen list”. Dash is now working on his second album and a soundtrack called “The Untold Story of Roscoe Dash.”