Metro Boomin Gives Fans Their First Look Of His Surprise Mixtape With Roscoe Dash-Assisted "Slide"

BY Zachary Horvath 261 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
metro-boomin metro-boomin
Metro Boomin has just entered the chat this summer out of nowhere with a shocking mixtape announcement and lead single drop.

Metro Boomin has just jumped off the top rope and dropped off a new single out of nowhere called "Slide." The hopeful WWE collaborator is flexing his wrestling belts, signaling that he's ready to wrestle another title away from his competition this summer as evidenced by the accompanying visualizer.

Also unexpected is the fact that this song features first-time collaborator Roscoe Dash, one of the go-to feature rappers of the 2000s and early 2010s. He hasn't been nearly as active this decade, making this all the more shocking. But thanks to the party-oriented production, the Atlanta MC has no issue sliding over it (pun intended).

Metro is certainly capable of making more playful songs like these, so it's going to cool to hear what this mixtape is going to sound like. The St. Louis native announced this an hour ago at the time of writing on his social media accounts with the exact same Independence Day-themed video.

"MIXTAPE OTW 🫨 7/??/25 🧨🧨🧨" he captioned the clip. Fans and fellow hip-hop artists are ecstatic for this to come out, including Quavo. He commented, "Let’s roll," on the IG post, potentially suggesting that he's going to have a feature on this untitled project.

Of course, this will be our first Metro Boomin tape since his torrent stretch in the first third of 2024. During that period, he put out his sister collab tapes with Future WE DON'T TRUST YOU and WE STILL DON'T TRUST YOU.

Both were much more serious tonally, especially with it propelling possibly the biggest rap beef of all time between Kendrick Lamar and Drake. This time though, Metro seems focused on delivering feel-good vibes with us being in the heat of summer (literally and figuratively).

Read More: Men's Mental Health Awareness Month: Rappers Who Spoke On Struggles & Recovery

Metro Boomin & Roscoe Dash "Slide"

Read More: Meet Anto Dotcom & Raffi Keuhnelian: MusicPromoToday

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Metro Boomin Mixtape This Month Hip Hop News Music Metro Boomin Shockingly Announces Surprise Mixtape Coming Out This Month 498
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 66.8K
Jack Daniel's Garage: A Pit Stop Experience at Austin Grand Prix 2023 Music Metro Boomin Thinks Hip-Hop Is "Alive & Well" As Drake & Kendrick Lamar Beef Heats Up 1452
Variety Hitmakers, Presented By Sony Audio - Inside Music Metro Boomin Hinted At Kendrick Lamar Diss & Drake & J. Cole Beef With Tweet Pre-"WE DON'T TRUST YOU," Fans Think 17.8K