Metro Boomin has just jumped off the top rope and dropped off a new single out of nowhere called "Slide." The hopeful WWE collaborator is flexing his wrestling belts, signaling that he's ready to wrestle another title away from his competition this summer as evidenced by the accompanying visualizer.
Also unexpected is the fact that this song features first-time collaborator Roscoe Dash, one of the go-to feature rappers of the 2000s and early 2010s. He hasn't been nearly as active this decade, making this all the more shocking. But thanks to the party-oriented production, the Atlanta MC has no issue sliding over it (pun intended).
Metro is certainly capable of making more playful songs like these, so it's going to cool to hear what this mixtape is going to sound like. The St. Louis native announced this an hour ago at the time of writing on his social media accounts with the exact same Independence Day-themed video.
"MIXTAPE OTW 7/??/25 🧨🧨🧨" he captioned the clip. Fans and fellow hip-hop artists are ecstatic for this to come out, including Quavo. He commented, "Let’s roll," on the IG post, potentially suggesting that he's going to have a feature on this untitled project.
Of course, this will be our first Metro Boomin tape since his torrent stretch in the first third of 2024. During that period, he put out his sister collab tapes with Future WE DON'T TRUST YOU and WE STILL DON'T TRUST YOU.
Both were much more serious tonally, especially with it propelling possibly the biggest rap beef of all time between Kendrick Lamar and Drake. This time though, Metro seems focused on delivering feel-good vibes with us being in the heat of summer (literally and figuratively).