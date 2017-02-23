Slide
- Music VideosJanelle Monae Cools Off With Sultry Style In "Water Slide" Music VideoAmid a scantily-clad group of friends, the creative soaks in the sun on an idyllic pool day.ByGabriel Bras Nevares3.1K Views
- MusicOffset Thanks Calvin Harris For Takeoff Tribute At CoachellaOffset thanked Calvin Harris for his honoring Takeoff during his Coachella set.ByCole Blake1.5K Views
- MusicCalvin Harris Pays Tribute To Takeoff At Coachella With New Version Of "Slide"Calvin Harris performed a version of "Slide" featuring Takeoff at Coachella.ByCole Blake2.0K Views
- SneakersKanye West's Adidas Slide Set To Drop In "Flax" Colorway: PhotosAn iconic aesthetic is coming to the Adidas Yeezy Slide.ByAlexander Cole12.5K Views
- NewsSoulja Boy Comes Through With Surprise New Track "Slide"Soulja Boy had a lot to say on "Slide."ByAlexander Cole4.2K Views
- NewsH.E.R. Grabs YG On New Single "Slide"H.E.R. & YG have a tune. ByChantilly Post8.8K Views
- SportsClippers Garner Highest "NBA Title Odds" With Additions Of George, Kawhi LeonardThe NBA Title picture looks nothing like it did a week ago.ByDevin Ch2.6K Views
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine's Baby Mama Trashes G Herbo After He Curses Out A Little BoySara Molina calls out G Herbo after an exchange he had with a child during his son's birthday party.ByAlex Zidel8.7K Views
- MusicRita Ora's Instagram Pic Booby Traps Chris BrownBecky with the good "tan lines."ByDevin Ch79.9K Views
- News21 Savage Joins FBG Duck For The Remix To "Slide"FBG Duck taps 21 Savage for the remix to his latest street banger.ByAlex Zidel6.9K Views
- MusicLindsay Lohan Wants Kendrick Lamar To Slide Into Her DMsLindsay Lohan wants to see Kendrick Lamar hitting up her inbox. ByMatt F11.0K Views
- Original ContentThe 10 Contenders For 2017 Song Of The SummerFuture. DJ Khaled. Playboi Carti. Who will take the crown this year?ByDanny Schwartz44.0K Views
- MusicMigos Say Record With Frank Ocean Proves They Don't Hate Gay PeopleMigos say they can prove their controversial iLoveMakonnen comments weren't homophobic.Byhnhh218 Views
- NewsSlideListen Calvin Harris' new single "Slide" featuring Frank Ocean & Migos.ByKevin Goddard278 Views