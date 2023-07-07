Janelle Monáe’s “Water Slide” is one of the most infectious, gorgeous, and summery songs on her latest album, The Age Of Pleasure. Of course, that’s quite a feat, since those three descriptors basically run through the entire project without skipping a single beat. Still, it’s fitting that one of the LP’s catchiest and most easy-going cuts got the official music video treatment, which just released on Friday (July 7). Moreover, Monae and a big group of friends spend a refreshing and scantily-clad day at the pool, with some wearing nothing but pixels over themselves. With an unbearably hot summer upon us, this is exactly the kind of video that we needed.

Visually, it’s quite old-school, with a grainy look, an old-school aspect ratio, and occasional frame flashes and lens flares that make you feel like you’re watching a vintage film recording of a group of friends’ day in the sun. Also, some of the underwater shots, however brief, are beautifully crisp, and it’s probably the inspiration (or rather, the same shot) for the album cover itself. Janelle Monae plays guitar, waters a plant that becomes a dancing boxer-clad human, enjoys a smoke, and dances the day away in “Water Slide.”

Read More: Janelle Monae Flashes Her Chest During Essence Festival Performance

Janelle Monae Performing At ESSENCE Festival

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JUNE 30: Singer Janelle Monae performs onstage during night 1 of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at Caesars Superdome on June 30, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Furthermore, this will probably remind fans of her previous music video for The Age Of Pleasure, “Lipstick Lover.” That track is another highlight off the album, and this one’s visuals match the energy of the instrumental so well. For example, the drums and guitar give the track a beach-infused reggae leaning that keeps your body swaying from side to side. As expected, Janelle Monae’s vocal harmonies and melodies are as sweet as they are powerful, and the chorus refrain will get stuck in your head.

Meanwhile, this video also features some special guests in Angelica Ross and Jillian Mercado. However, one that hip-hop fans might’ve missed but is impossible not to talk about is rising star JELEEL! He does a fantastic spin dive in the water before emerging with a rose between his teeth for Monae. All in all, “Water Slide” will have you diving into a body of water as fast as possible. Check out the video with the link below and check back in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on Janelle Monae.

Read More: Janelle Monae Performs On Their Own Float At Pride Parade In L.A.

[via]