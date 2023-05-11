janelle monae
- MusicCelebrating Afrofuturism Artists This Black History MonthAfrofuturism often touch on important themes, including philosophy, liberation, technology, art, and more.By Demi Phillips
- StreetwearJanelle Monae Becomes The Grinch In Stunning CostumeIf you thought that you were the most committed to your holiday spirit in 2023, then maybe you shouldn't read this and stay blissfully ignorant.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicTeyana Taylor, Victoria Monet, And Janelle Monae Have Fun Together In Raunchy New Club VideoThe video left fans cracking some dirty jokes in the comments.By Lavender Alexandria
- Pop Culture"Lipstick Lover": Lupita Nyong'o Auditions For Janelle Monae With Sultry ChoreographyThe "Black Panther" actress is still proudly bumping her friend's new album.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureJanelle Monae Flashes Fans Again As "The Age of Pleasure" Tour ConcludesThis era of Monae's career has included plenty of freeing the nipple.By Hayley Hynes
- ViralJanelle Monae Responds To Thirsty Fans By Reading Their TweetsIf there's anyone who doesn't mind being open about love and lust, it's the "Age Of Pleasure" mastermind themselves.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Music VideosJanelle Monae Cools Off With Sultry Style In "Water Slide" Music VideoAmid a scantily-clad group of friends, the creative soaks in the sun on an idyllic pool day.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicIndia.Arie Explains Megan Thee Stallion & Janelle Monae CriticismThe singer-songwriter stood by her support, but also her critique, of the two stars' performance at Essence Fest.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureJanelle Monae Flashes Her Chest During Essence Festival PerformanceThe girls aren't coming to play at this year's Essence Festival.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicJanelle Monae's "Champagne Sh*t" Makes A Splash On Today's "R&B Season" UpdateUK superstar Maeta also returned with her "When I Hear Your Name" project this weekend.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureJanelle Monae Celebrates "The Age of Pleasure" Album By Flashing Her "Chest" For The CameraHave you streamed Janelle's new masterpiece yet?By Hayley Hynes
- MixtapesJanelle Monae Releases New Album, "The Age Of Pleasure"The singer has officially entered her champagne sh*t era.By Noah Grant
- MusicJanelle Monae Drops "The Age Of Pleasure" Teaser VideoThe singer released an MTV's "Spring Break" inspired teaser for her new album.By Noah Grant
- Pop CultureJanelle Monáe's "The Age Of Pleasure" Vinyl Gives Fans The Most Up-Close View Of Her Breasts YetWill you be purchasing a copy of the scandalous vinyl to add to your collection?By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureJanelle Monáe Explains Her Recent Antics: "I'm Much Happier When My Titties Are Out"Monáe spoke with "Rolling Stone" ahead of her long-awaited "The Age of Pleasure" album next month.By Hayley Hynes
- TechCardi B's Thirsty Tweet About Janelle Monáe's NSFW Video Causes Shadow Ban, She Asks Elon Musk For HelpCardi has promised the soon-to-be former Twitter CEO that she won't make the same mistake again.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicJanelle Monáe Gets Support From SZA Amidst "Self-Renaissance"Monáe is showing the world a new side of themself, and SZA is here for it.By Noah Grant
- MusicJanelle Monáe Brings Her "Lipstick Lover" To Our Weekly "R&B Season" PlaylistThe girls are running things on today's round-up, with new titles from Jorja Smith, Keke Palmer, and Ciara.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureJanelle Monáe Goes Topless For New Album CoverMonáe is leaving nothing to the imagination.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureCardi B Seemingly Lusts After Janelle Monáe's Concert Flashing Video In Since-Deleted TweetAll eyes are on Monáe ahead of next month's highly-anticipated "The Age of Pleasure" album.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureJanelle Monáe Flashes Her Chest To Crowd On Stage, Social Media Gets Seriously ThirstyThis week saw the arrival of Monáe's new "Lipstick Lover" single and visual, as well as some NSFW content trending on Twitter.By Hayley Hynes
- Original ContentJanelle Monáe Details "Lipstick Lover" & New Album With Zane Lowe: 4 TakeawaysJanelle Monáe is gearing up for a new season with the announcement of "The Age of Pleasure" & release of her anticipated "Lipstick Lover" single.By Erika Marie
- MusicJanelle Monáe Reveals The Secret To Her FigureJanelle Monáe has a surprisingly simple answer for how she keeps her physique.By Noah Grant