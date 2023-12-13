Teyana Taylor, Victoria Monet, And Janelle Monae Have Fun Together In Raunchy New Club Video

Fans are no stranger to seeing cell phone videos of celebrities having the time of their lives at a club online. That's why it didn't come as a surprise to many to see Teyana Taylor enjoying herself in a new clip making the rounds. But she isn't alone, R&B darlings Victoria Monet and Janelle Monae are there alongside her. But they aren't just watching, the clip shows the trio dancing on each other and showering Taylor in money.

"Teyana Taylor backing it up on Victoria Monet in the club" the caption of the post reads. In the comments fans discuss the clip, primarily to bring up Taylor's ex Iman Shumpert. "Maybe she really wanted an Imani and not Iman," one fan jokes. Others speculate that Taylor could be more into women than she lets on. "Teyanna ain’t never beating these gay allegations," one fan comments, but "Y'all acting like T.T ain't been told y'all she bisexual," another clarifies. Check out the clip itself and the variety of fan reactions to it below.

Teyana Taylor Dancing In The Club

It's been a pretty busy year musically for Janelle and Victoria. Janelle released her first new album in 5 years, The Age Of Pleasure back in June. She dropped an Atlanta-themed remix of one of the album's deep cuts a few months later that featured verses from Latto and Quavo.

Victoria Monet on the other hand has had a massive breakout in the past few months. She released her new album Jaguar II which featured some impressive contributions from artists like Buju Banton and Lucky Daye. The album also spawned her biggest hit to date, the track "On My Mama" which spent multiple weeks in the Hot 100 following the release of the album. Monet was declined a chance to perform at the VMAs this year right before she had her commercial breakthrough. Despite the slight, Monet doesn't seem to be too upset about the missed opportunity. What do you think of the new video of Teyana Taylor dancing on Victoria Monet and Janelle Monae? Let us know in the comment section below.

