Janelle Monae, Latto And Quavo Link Up For “Champagne S**T” ATL Remix

Janelle Monáe has remixed a fan-favorite and has added ATL's top rappers to the song. Her song "Champagne S**t" which appears on her most recent fourth studio album The Age Of Pleasure, has received a fresh new update featuring Latto and Quavo. In this special ATL remix of "Champagne Sh*t," Monáe unites her talents with the two fellow Atlanta rap luminaries, and it's a song to remember. Throughout the song, the three raise their glasses in celebration of their achievements.

The infusion of Quavo and Latto into the mix introduces an additional dose of Southern flavor, enhancing the track's already captivating appeal. However, fans will be pleased to know that Monáe's initial verse and chorus are the same as her original version. Monáe, an artist known for her genre-blurring creativity and magnetic stage presence, has consistently pushed the boundaries of music and performance. With this remix, she demonstrates her commitment to evolving and experimenting with her sound while staying true to her roots.

Janelle Monae Is Toasting To The Good Life

Latto, a rising star in the rap game, adds her distinctive flair to the track, complementing Monáe's artistry with her own unique style. Meanwhile, Quavo, a seasoned veteran of the hip-hop world, delivers his signature charismatic flow, elevating the song to new heights. "Champagne Sh*t" ATL remix is a testament to the collaborative spirit and musical prowess of these three talents. Together, they create a dynamic blend of voices and styles that resonates with fans both old and new.

This remix is another jewel in Janelle Monáe's crown, reaffirming her status as a trailblazing artist who's not afraid to try new things. With the ATL remix of "Champagne Sh*t," Monáe, Latto, and Quavo raise their glasses to success and invite listeners to join in the celebration of their musical journey. Have you checked out the remix yet? Let us know what you think on HNHH!

Quotable Lyrics:

[Quavo]

Bring some models and bring me more bottles

'Cause we drinking champagne s**t (Champagne)

How much I spend on this ice on my collar

And I got a champagne wrist (Ice)

We gon' drink 'til we faint now it's tasting like water (Woo)

Proud of the times when we came from the bottom

