Janelle Monae Responds To Thirsty Fans By Reading Their Tweets

Janelle Monáe’s quite well-known for being open about pretty much anything: their artistry, sexuality, politics, fashion style, intimacy, and the list goes on. As such, they seem like the perfect guest to spontaneously and hilariously react to fans’ thirsty tweets towards them online. That’s exactly what the Age Of Pleasure creative did in a recent sit-down video with BuzzFeed, and although it came out over a week ago, moments from it are just now going viral. Regardless, Janelle is still so funny and charismatic in this clip that we wouldn’t be surprised if it’s the kind of video that keeps popping up every once in a while.

“‘I want to lick Janelle Monae’s armpits,'” one fan’s tweet read, and the singer reacted quite excitedly to it. “Augh! Who are you? Where are you? Come and get them,” they remarked while raising their arms in the air, shaking them for emphasis. “Ooh, I love it! I love it, I love it. Shoutout to all of the hairy pits. To the NB (non-binary) hairy pit community.” Of course, that was just one of many notable moments from the video that are just now making their way into online circles.

Janelle Monae Offers Their Armpits To A Thirsty Fan

Of course, with all that honesty comes a lot of criticism, and with criticism comes fans raining down on whoever dares to insult Janelle Monae. India.Arie, for example, recently had to explain comments she made about the Kansas City native and Megan Thee Stallion’s onstage dancing, which she didn’t like. Overall, she blasted people trying to pit her against these artists when she was just saying that she felt their moves were too lewd and sexual for a large stage. Regardless of how it might’ve come off, India.Arie never intended to disrespect, discredit, or do anything but praise and uplift Meg and Janelle’s individual artistries.

Meanwhile, check out the full video of the 37-year-old reading fans’ advances with the via link below. If anything, it’s worth watching just to see them being themselves and showing off how much fun and happiness they bring into a room. As one of the most unbounded creative minds today, it’s hard to be so seriously talented and playfully sincere. For more news and the latest updates on Janelle Monae, come back to HNHH.

