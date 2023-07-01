Janelle Monae’s extremely sensual The Age of Pleasure album has had a few weeks to settle in now, and many music lovers still can’t get enough of the genre-bending release. “Phenomenal” with Doechii, “Champagne S**t,” and “Only Have Eyes 42” are surfacing as immediate favourites from the project, though there’s not a single title on the tracklist that isn’t steadily amassing streams. The singer-songwriter has a handful of live performances scheduled for this summer, the most recent one taking place on Friday (June 30) at Essence Festival.

As we previously saw her do during The Age of Pleasure‘s rollout, Monae didn’t hesitate to entice the audience with her salacious antics. A black and white bra top left little to the imagination during a portion of the show, with underboob notably hanging out. Ever the free spirit, the “I Like That” hitmaker lifted up a portion of the top at one point, fully exposing her breast which was partially covered with a pasty for modesty. Obviously, no one complained about that moment, but it was really Monae’s beautiful vocals that kept the crowd watching.

Janelle Monae is Vocal Bible at Essence Fest 2023

The 37-year-old performed tracks from her latest release for the most part, though we also heard throwbacks from Dirty Computer and beyond. Others who have taken the stage at Essence Fest so far include Ari Lennox and Lauryn Hill, who made up for being later after Monae’s set with a legendary show of her own.

Seeing as she previously told Rolling Stone that she’s “much happier when [her] t**tes are out,” it’s not surprising to see the creative embracing her body in all its glory. We won’t share the NSFW images directly with you here, however, you can let your curiosity get the better of you at this link. Have you given Janelle Monae’s The Age of Pleasure album a listen yet? Let us know in the comments, and tap into our review of the groovy new project at the link below.

