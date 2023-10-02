Waka Flocka Flame Flattered By Latto Interpolating His Lyrics

Over the weekend, Latto released her new song "ISSA PARTY." Unsurprisingly, the track is a party anthem that sees her teaming up with Georgia rapper BabyDrill. The song deploys a bit of interpolation, borrowing some lyrics and refrains from Waka Flocka Flame's song "It's A Party." Some fans online immediately called her out, thinking that it went beyond just reference into straight-up stealing. "if i’m waka flocka my lawsuit was filed yesterday" one tweet responding to the original video read.

Flocka apparently caught the tweet and wanted to clear the air about his thoughts on the song. "flattery at this highest…. never understood why rob these youngsters for showing us respect plus Lotto from Clayton County." he responded. His answer is pretty definitive, cosigning both Latto as an artist and the song itself. That's no surprise given that the two have been spotted hanging out before. Just over the weekend, they were hanging out together enjoying themselves at a strip club. Check out Flocka's tweet below.

Waka Flocka Flame Loves The Interpolation From Latto

Latto's new song is off to a solid start. The track has already racked up over 550k streams on Spotify with another almost 400k views of the music video on YouTube. She already has a pair of hits under her belt this year, the first one coming alongside Cardi B. They teamed up for "Put It On Da Floor Again" which debuted at number 13 on the Hot 100 and is sticking around at the very last song on last week's charts.

Her second hit of the year skyrocketed to the very top spot on the charts. "Seven" saw Latto teaming up with K-Pop star Jung Kook and their song debuted at the number one spot in its first week. The song remains on the chart sitting at number 53 in last week's countdown. What do you think of Waka Flocka Flame's response to Latto interpolating his lyrics in her new song? Let us know in the comment section below.

