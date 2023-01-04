Waka Flocka recently addressed the upcoming trial for Young Thug and other members of YSL while speaking with Shannon Sharpe. Appearing on his podcast, Club Shay Shay, Waka said that he’s praying for the best for the artists.

“God bless their situation and I hope they learned from it and I pray they become bigger & better people,” Wake said when asked about the situation.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – NOVEMBER 12: Rapper Waka Flocka Flame speaks onstage at the 2021 REVOLT Summit at 787 Windsor on November 12, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Waka also labeled Young Thug one of the hardest-working artists he knows.

Gunna has denied that his plea deal came as a result of snitching on his associates. Additionally, his attorney has said that the rapper will not testify against Thug or anyone else in YSL.

“While I have agreed to always be truthful, I want to make it perfectly clear that I have NOT made any statements, have NOT been interviewed, have NOT cooperated, have NOT agreed to testify or be a witness for or against any party in the case and have absolutely NO intention of being involved in the trial process in any way,” Gunna said in a statement.

Elsewhere in the interview, Waka reflected on the death of Takeoff. The Migos rapper was shot and killed in Houston, back in November during a dice game.

“I can’t tell you why, and I never want to speak on nobody’s death, but I could tell you this: when God blesses you, you have to change your ways, you have to evolve — you have to,” he said. “I could just say wrong place, wrong time for these guys.”

Check out Waka Flocka’s comments on the upcoming YSL trial below.

[Via]