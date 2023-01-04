Waka Flocka Flame recently weighed in on the death of Takeoff while speaking with Shannon Sharpe for his podcast, Club Shay Shay. The Migos rapper was shot and killed in Houston back in November during a dice game.

The topic arose when Sharpe brought up the number of rappers who have died in recent years, including Pop Smoke, PnB Rock, Trouble, as well as Takeoff.

“I can’t tell you why, and I never want to speak on nobody’s death, but I could tell you this: when God blesses you, you have to change your ways, you have to evolve — you have to,” Waka said. “I could just say wrong place, wrong time for these guys.”

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – FEBRUARY 08: Rapper Waka Flocka attends “Hip Hop Uncovered” Atlanta premiere at Oak Atlanta on February 08, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

“So, in other words, once you ascend to a certain level, you gotta leave that alone,” Sharpe clarified.

“Oh yeah, I don’t roll dice,” Waka interjected. “With all respect, why would I roll dice with somebody that ain’t in my tax bracket? It’s liable that some shit could happen.”

Sharpe then admitted that he likes to “show you that I don’t think I’m better than you.”

“Boy, I ain’t never been that n***a,” Waka replied. “I watch people die everyday like that — that’s why I ain’t never been him … I ain’t got nothing to prove to y’all.”

While Shannon Sharpe spoke with Waka Flocka Flame, earlier this week, the former NFL star took Tuesday off from his Fox Sports 1 show, Undisputed. Upon return, he and Skip Bayless went at it over a controversial tweet Bayless posted regarding Damar Hamlin.

Check out Waka Flocka Flame’s full discussion with Shannon Sharpe on Club Shay Shay below.

