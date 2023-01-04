One day following Damar Hamlin’s shocking collapse during Monday’s Buffalo Bills V. Cincinnati Bengals game, his uncle revealed that the 24-year-old had to be resuscitated both on the field and after he was taken to a hospital.

According to ESPN reporter Coley Harvey, Dorian Glenn said that he watched his nephew’s collapse on television while in Pittsburgh. The family then drove to Cincinnati immediately after.

Just spoke with Damar Hamlin’s uncle, Dorrian Glenn. Will be sharing more on @SportsCenter shortly. He was watching the game from the family’s hometown, Pittsburgh. As soon as the family watched, they drove down to Cincinnati. — Coley Harvey (@ColeyHarvey) January 3, 2023

“Glenn said his nephew had to be resuscitated twice,” Harvey also reported. “Once on the field at Paycor Stadium, once after he arrived at the hospital. There is a concern of lung damage, Glenn said.”

Glenn said his nephew had to be resuscitated twice. Once on the field at Paycor Stadium, once after he arrived at the hospital. There is a concern of lung damage, Glenn said. — Coley Harvey (@ColeyHarvey) January 3, 2023

Following up, he added, “Glenn also was very complementary of doctors here at University of Cincinnati Medical Center, and the outpouring of support his family has received from the city of Cincinnati.”

Glenn also was very complementary of doctors here at University of Cincinnati Medical Center, and the outpouring of support his family has received from the city of Cincinnati. — Coley Harvey (@ColeyHarvey) January 3, 2023

According to Buffalo Bills reporter Matt Parrino, who also spoke to Glenn, “Damar has a little lung damage but he’s now breathing using only 50% of ventilator. He needed 100% yesterday.”

I just spoke to Dorrian Glenn, Damar Hamlin’s uncle, who said that his nephew is on a ventilator to help him breathe.



Damar has a little lung damage but he’s now breathing using only 50% of ventilator. He needed 100% yesterday.



“That’s a good thing. That’s a good sign.” — Matt Parrino (@MattParrino) January 4, 2023

As HotNewHipHop previously reported, Hamlin collapsed after taking a hard hit during the game’s first quarter. After being aided on the field, he was taken to a local hospital and placed on a ventilator.

The game was later postponed.

ORCHARD PARK, NY – NOVEMBER 13: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills hypes the crowd against the Minnesota Vikings at Highmark Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)

Per Sports Illustrated, the NFL said in a statement, “Hamlin received immediate medical attention on the field by team and independent medical staff and local paramedics. He was then transported to a local hospital where he is in critical condition.”

The statement continued, “Our thoughts are with Damar and the Buffalo Bills. We will provide more information as it becomes available. The NFL has been in constant communication with the NFL Players Association which is in agreement with postponing the game.”

Check back in with HNHH for updates on Hamlin’s recovery. Our thoughts are with his family as they continue through this difficult time.

