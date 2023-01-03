The family of Damar Hamlin has released a statement thanking fans for their support and requesting continued prayer for the Buffalo Bills safety. Hamlin suffered a scary injury after being hit by Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins on Monday night.

Medical staff performed CPR on Hamlin on the field, before rushing him to a local hospital. The Bills later confirmed that Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest after the hit.

CINCINNATI, OHIO – JANUARY 02: Fans look on as the ambulance leaves carrying Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills after he collapsed after making a tackle against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter at Paycor Stadium on January 02, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

The Hamlin family wrote: “On behalf of our family, we want to express our sincere gratitude for the love and support shown to Damar during this challenging time. We are deeply moved by the prayers, kind words, and donations from fans around the country.”

They continued: “We also want to acknowledge the dedicated first responders and healthcare professionals at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center who have provided exceptional care to Damar. We feel so blessed to be part of the Buffalo Bills organization and to have their support. We also want to thank Coach Taylor and the Bengals for everything they’ve done.”

“Your generosity and compassion mean the world to us,” the statement concluded. “Please keep Damar in your prayers. We will release updates as soon as we have them.”

After the injury, Hamlin spent the rest of Monday night in the intensive care unit at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. As of Tuesday afternoon, he is still there.

Hamlin has been starting for the Bills since Week 2 when Micah Hyde went out with a neck injury.

Check out the statement from the family of Damar Hamlin below.

A statement from the family of Damar Hamlin, via the NFL: pic.twitter.com/8573GKjDt1 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 3, 2023

