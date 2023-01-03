Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition after collapsing on the field during the Bills versus Bengals game in Cincinnati.

The 24-year old athlete was placed in an ambulance and rushed to the hospital after the league’s medical attempted to revive him. Commissioner Roger Goodell suspended the rest of Monday night’s game between the Bills and Bengals an hour after Hamlin’s shocking fall. “Hamlin received immediate medical attention on the field by team and independent medical staff and local paramedics,” the league shared in a statement.

ORCHARD PARK, NY – DECEMBER 11: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills on the field before a game against the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

“Our thoughts are with Damar and the Buffalo Bills. We will provide more information as it becomes available. The NFL has been in constant communication with the NFL Players Association which is in agreement with postponing the game.”

Hamlin took a hard hit near the head from Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins early in the first quarter of the game before collapsing to the ground. He reportedly has a pulse, but is not breathing on his own, according to FOX News. The young athlete was flooded with words of love and support from his NFL fans and correspondents. ESPN commentator, Ryan Clark, spoke about Hamlin’s injury during Monday night’s game.



Give Ryan Clark 1:37 of your time#DamarHamlin pic.twitter.com/7Qkd9w0f3x — 𝗧𝗥𝗢𝗬 𝗛𝗨𝗚𝗛𝗘𝗦 (@TommySledge) January 3, 2023

“This is about Damar Hamlin. It was about a young man at 24-year-old living his dream and now he fights for his life.” NFL analyst Jordan Shultz shared a touching video Hamlin while offering his thoughts and prayers.

“Damar Hamlin is a truly wonderful and special person,” Shultz tweeted. “He’s made an enormous impact on his community, long before he made the NFL. Please pray for Damar and his family.”

Damar Hamlin is a truly wonderful and special person. He’s made an enormous impact on his community, long before he made the NFL — as you’ll see in the video below. Please pray for Damar and his family. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/YztM3jNp96 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) January 3, 2023

Our thoughts are with Damar Hamlin and his family at this time. More details to come.