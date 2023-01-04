GoFundMe is taking down numerous fake fundraisers for Damar Hamlin. The Buffalo Bills safety suffered cardiac arrest during the team’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals after collapsing on the field.

According to TMZ, the company is taking down all fraudulent GoFundMe campaigns for Hamlin as they go live.

CINCINNATI, OHIO – JANUARY 02: Fans look on as the ambulance leaves carrying Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills after he collapsed after making a tackle against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter at Paycor Stadium on January 02, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

They also confirmed that there is only one genuine fundraiser organized by the family. That campaign has raised over $6.5 million as of Wednesday afternoon.

“This fundraiser was initially established to support a toy drive for Damar’s community, sponsored by the Chasing M’s Foundation. However, it has received renewed support in light of Damar’s current battle and we can’t thank all of you enough. Your generosity and compassion mean the world to us,” a message on the campaign page reads.

It continues: “If you would like to show your support and contribute to Damar’s community initiatives and his current fight, this is the place to do so. This is the only current fund that is being used by the Hamlin Family.”

Damar Hamlin remains at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. On Wednesday, the Bills confirmed that he will remain under intensive care. They also announced that he has shown “signs of improvement” since Monday night.

The NFL has also announced that the game between the Bills and Bengals will not resume this week. Play was stopped after Hamlin’s injury, which occurred midway through the first quarter. The league remains undecided as to whether to the game at a later date.

Damar Hamlin’s GoFundMe Page is nearly at $5.5M, with donations from endless NFL people. On these pages alone: Andy Dalton and his wife at $3K, Russell Wilson and his wife at $10K plus their charity, Tom Brady, Josh McDaniels, Commanders. On and on. https://t.co/cM1lhPv27c pic.twitter.com/SnLONebY2w — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 4, 2023

