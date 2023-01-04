After receiving a wave of backlash over his tweet about Damar Hamlin, Skip Bayless refuses to remove the message. NFL fans watched as Buffalo Bills star Damar Hamlin suffered a medical emergency on the field. As real-time updates have been offered regarding his health status, Bayless emerged with a tweet that rubbed many the wrong way.

“No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game – but how?” Bayless questioned. “This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome … which suddenly seems so irrelevant.”

Given how much of the show is manufactured for ratings, who knows if any of this is real or Shannon is trying to fool people.



But this scene from the opening of Undisputed is *very* tense and I doubt Skip and Shannon will be working together for long.pic.twitter.com/tbyPH8iGov — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 4, 2023

The game would be stopped, but not quickly enough for some. Bayless was accused of focusing on the game rather than Hamlin. He took to Undisputed solo to address the controversy, and many believed Shannon Sharpe’s absence was because of their tension.

This morning (January 4), the two men joined together on their platform, and viewers could immediately sense something was off. During the exchange, Bayless made it clear that he wouldn’t be deleting his controversial tweet.

“Skip tweeted something, and although I disagreed with the tweet, hopefully, Skip will take it down,’ Sharpe said. Bayless interrupted to add, “Timeout… I stand by what I tweeted.”

No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game – but how? This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome … which suddenly seems so irrelevant. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 3, 2023

Nothing is more important than that young man's health. That was the point of my last tweet. I'm sorry if that was misunderstood but his health is all that matters. Again, everything else is irrelevant. I prayed for him & will continue to. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 3, 2023

Additionally, Sharpe spoke directly about Hamlin’s injury. The NFL star’s family has been updating the public about his status. It’s reported Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest and wasn’t breathing on his own after being hit during Monday night’s game.

“There’s been a lot of speculation on why I wasn’t on air yesterday, and I won’t get into speculation, conjecture, innuendo, but I will say this,” said Sharpe. “Watching that game on Monday night, what happened to Damar Hamlin struck me a little different.”

“As the brotherhood of the NFL, when injuries happen—and we know injuries are part of the game,” he continued. “I’ve seen guys suffer for ACLs and Achilles tear, but I’ve never had to see anybody have to be revived and fight for their life on the field.”

We will keep you updated as more about Damar Hamlin is shared. Check out Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless’s exchange above.