A new health update has been released for Buffalo Bills star Damar Hamlin following his collapse at the beginning of this past Monday’s NFL game.

The 24-year-old was intubated and placed in the intensive care unit after suffering a heart attack on the field. But now, Hamlin is recovering without the breathing tube, his team revealed on Friday morning (Dec. 6).

He’s also able to talk with loved ones after previously having to communicate by writing messages on a clipboard.

“Per the physicians at UCMC, Damar’s breathing tube was removed overnight. He continues to progress remarkably in his recovery,” the Buffalo Bills confirmed via their Twitter. “His neurologic function remains intact and he has been able to talk to his family and care team.”

Hamlin awoke this past Wednesday and was also able to move his hands and feet. After asking who won the game against the Cincinnati Bengals, doctors responded back, “Yes, Damar, you won. You won the game of life.”

Monday’s game was postponed shortly after the Pennsylvania native’s medical emergency during the first quarter. Sports commentator Skip Bayless faced backlash after some accused him of an insensitive tweet in the wake of Hamlin’s frightening collapse.

“No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game – but how?” he wrote on Twitter Monday night. “This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome … which suddenly seems so irrelevant.”

After catching heat online, he went on to address the situation on “Undisputed,” with co-host Shannon Sharpe urging him to delete the now-viral tweet. Refusing, Bayless firmly shot back on the Fox Sports show, “I stand by what I tweeted.”

A number of athletes responded to the 71-year-old on social media, including NBA star Isaiah Thomas. “I hope they fire you bro!!! For you to even THINK of the game is very sad,” he tweeted at Bayless earlier this week.

Darrell Revis also wrote back in response. “All u care about is football when Damar Hamlin’s life is at risk. coming from u i expected more. this tweet is not. u of all people should know better bro,” the famed NFL cornerback tweeted.

As of now, Bayless has stayed true to his word in not deleting the controversial tweet.

