Following Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin collapsing on the field during Monday’s game, the 24-year-old is currently “awake and responsive” and able to communicate according to a new update from his team.

After waking up at the University of Cincinnati hospital intensive care unit on Wednesday night, he asked in writing who won the game. It was postponed following his medical emergency.

An update we were all hoping for. ❤️💙 — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 5, 2023

Responding back, medical staff at the hospital said back, “Yes, Damar, you won. You won the game of life.”

Hamlin is now able to move his hands and feet and is communicating by writing messages on a clipboard. They also shared that his “neurological condition and function is intact” as he continues to recover in the ICU.

Dr. William Knight IV, MD, who is working with Hamlin at the Ohio hospital, said about Hamlin’s consistent support system, “His parents have been with him constantly. There’s a lot of family members, a lot of support from his family and friends, as well as members of the Buffalo Bills administrative and medical teams that have been really at his bedside throughout which is admirable in terms of the support of that the Bills that have shown here. And so yes, he’s held many people’s hands.”

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 09: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills walks to the tunnel during halftime against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Highmark Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan Bennett/Getty Images)

Hamlin shocked countless NFL fans when he collapsed during the football game’s first quarter. Suffering a heart attack on the field, he was treated at the game before being escorted to the ICU.

Our thoughts are with Hamlin as he continues to heal.

[Via]