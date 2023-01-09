Damar Hamlin had a horrific injury on Monday Night Football last week. As many of you remember, Hamlin suffered a cardiac event after being hit by Tee Higgins. Overall, it was a freak accident that ultimately led to life-saving measures on the field.
It was reported that Hamlin received nine minutes of CPR and AED. Typically, it is very hard to survive these kinds of medical emergencies, however, the medical professionals worked tirelessly to keep him alive. Eventually, Hamlin was sent to the UC Health Center where he was on a ventilator.
Throughout the week, Hamlin progressively got better. He started breathing on his own and it became clear that his neurological function was still intact. Additionally, Hamlin began talking to his teammates and supporting them through the Bills’ match against the Patriots.
Damar Hamlin Goes Home
According to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Hamlin has been officially discharged from the hospital. This means he is officially allowed to go home to his family in Buffalo. However, it was noted that Hamlin will be headed to a local hospital as he still needs to do tests. While he is doing significantly better, he still needs to be monitored.
Meanwhile, Hamlin himself has commented on the news, saying “Watching the world come together around me on Sunday was truly an amazing feeling. The same love you all have shown me is the same love that I plan to put back into the world n more.”
No matter how you swing it, his recovery is amazing. There were many who thought he would pass away on the field. However, the medical professionals did their job every step of the way. We couldn’t be happier that he is doing so well right now, and we continue to hope for his recovery.
