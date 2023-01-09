Damar Hamlin had a horrific injury on Monday Night Football last week. As many of you remember, Hamlin suffered a cardiac event after being hit by Tee Higgins. Overall, it was a freak accident that ultimately led to life-saving measures on the field.

It was reported that Hamlin received nine minutes of CPR and AED. Typically, it is very hard to survive these kinds of medical emergencies, however, the medical professionals worked tirelessly to keep him alive. Eventually, Hamlin was sent to the UC Health Center where he was on a ventilator.

Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills reacts after making a play during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Highmark Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Throughout the week, Hamlin progressively got better. He started breathing on his own and it became clear that his neurological function was still intact. Additionally, Hamlin began talking to his teammates and supporting them through the Bills’ match against the Patriots.

Damar Hamlin Goes Home

According to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Hamlin has been officially discharged from the hospital. This means he is officially allowed to go home to his family in Buffalo. However, it was noted that Hamlin will be headed to a local hospital as he still needs to do tests. While he is doing significantly better, he still needs to be monitored.

UC Health Center physicians announce that #Bills S Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital and is back in Buffalo. WOW.



Dr. William Knight: "I can confirm he is doing well and this is the beginning of the next stage of his recovery." — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 9, 2023

Meanwhile, Hamlin himself has commented on the news, saying “Watching the world come together around me on Sunday was truly an amazing feeling. The same love you all have shown me is the same love that I plan to put back into the world n more.”

Headed home to Buffalo today with a lot of love on my heart. 🫶🏾



Watching the world come together around me on Sunday was truly an amazing feeling.



The same love you all have shown me is the same love that I plan to put back into the world n more.



Bigger than football! 🫶🏾 — 𝐃𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 𝐇𝐚𝐦𝐥𝐢𝐧 (@HamlinIsland) January 9, 2023

No matter how you swing it, his recovery is amazing. There were many who thought he would pass away on the field. However, the medical professionals did their job every step of the way. We couldn’t be happier that he is doing so well right now, and we continue to hope for his recovery.

Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates after a tackle during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Highmark Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)

This is a developing story, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the NFL.

