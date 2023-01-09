Nyheim Hines put together a historic performance on special teams during the Buffalo Bills’ 35-23 win over the New England Patriots on Sunday. He became just the 11th player in NFL history to score two kickoff return touchdowns in the same game. Afterward, he shared a message for his teammate, Damar Hamlin, on Twitter.

“FREE HINES,” Hamlin had written while watching the touchdowns from his hospital bed.

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 08: Nyheim Hines #20 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates after Buffalo’s 35-23 win against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

In response, Hines wrote: “That was for you 3! you been telling me I was going to break one since I’ve been here. Happy we could give you 2 of em! Your spirit was out there with all of us.”

Hines began the game with a 96-yard kickoff return touchdown, labeled as “storybook” by announcer Jim Nantz. Later, to kick off the second half, Hines struck again with a 101-yard touchdown.

During the game, Hamlin was unable to participate as he remains hospitalized due to last week’s scary injury. According to the latest updates, he’s been showing continued signs of improvement. He recently began breathing on his own once again.

Hamlin shared his first message on social media since his injury, Saturday night.

“The Love has been overwhelming, but I’m thankful for every single person that prayed for me and reached out. We brung the world back together behind this. If you know me you know this only gone make me stronger. On a long road keep praying for me!” he wrote in a tweet.

Hines joined the Bills during the season as a part of a trade with the Indianapolis Colts.

Check out Hines and Hamlin’s interaction on Twitter below.

