Damar Hamlin posted a statement on social media for the first time since his recent injury on Instagram, Saturday. Captioning a photo of himself on the field, Hamlin thanked fans for their continued support.

“When you put real love out into the world it comes back to you 3x’s as much,” Hamlin began. “The Love has been overwhelming, but I’m thankful for every single person that prayed for me and reached out. We brung the world back together behind this. If you know me you know this only gone make me stronger. On a long road keep praying for me!”

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 13: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates after a tackle during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Highmark Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)

According to the latest updates from the Buffalo Bills, Hamlin is breathing on his own and able to speak to family, doctors, and teammates. The starting safety FaceTime’d his teammates, earlier this week.

“To hear him talk to us, it was everything, and that’s what we needed. Literally, that’s all we needed,” Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins said of the moment.

Hamlin originally collapsed during a game between the Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night. He suffered cardiac arrest and needed to be transported to a nearby hospital, where he was sedated and placed on a ventilator.

While the Bills’ game against the Bengals will not resume, the team will take on the Patriots, this Sunday. During the matchup, the Bills will wear “3” patches on their jerseys. Additionally, as games across the NFL began to kick off over the weekend, the league plans to honor Hamlin before each game.

Check out Damar Hamlin’s latest Instagram post below.

[Via]