Damar Hamlin attended the Buffalo Bills’ divisional playoff matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. The safety, who went into cardiac arrest on the field during the team’s Week 17 game, was at Highmark Stadium alongside his family.

The broadcast team showed Hamlin watching on from a suite during the second quarter.

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 13: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills gestures towards the crowd during the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Highmark Stadium on November 13, 2022, in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, Bills coach Sean McDermott said that Hamlin has visited the team’s facility “almost daily” since his injury three weeks ago. However, he’s not yet participating in team meetings and is instead taking it “one step, one baby step at a time.”

“It’s what he needs and how we can help him and how our training staff can help serve him and we can serve him, and as anyone would do, we’re just trying to be there for him and walk at his pace, so to speak, play on words,” McDermott said. “But we’re just there for him and want the best for him right now. So it’s been good having him around when he’s been around there.”

Josh Allen added of seeing Hamlin at the time: “A few hugs here and there; everybody’s chomping at the bit to talk to him and don’t want to overload him with too much right now. But it’s been good to see him, you know, the smile on his face, and guys love having him back in the building.”

After suffering cardiac arrest on January 2, Hamlin remained in the hospital until January 11.

