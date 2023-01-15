Tomorrow (January 16) will officially mark two weeks since Damar Hamlin suffered one of the scariest injuries that the sports world has ever seen. The world was witness to the injury occurring in the first quarter of Monday Night Football.

In the highly-anticipated match-up between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals, the Bills’ Safety frighteningly went into cardiac arrest on the field. The 24-year-old was subsequently taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. They were initially listing him in critical condition.

Safety Damar Hamlin #31 of the Buffalo Bills leaves the field after warm-ups before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on November 7, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

Ever since, we have gradually been receiving updates on his condition as they become available. On January 7, screenshots of him on FaceTime with Meek Mill and Michael Rubin began showing him in good spirits while still in the hospital.

Our first visual of Damar Hamlin since the injury. Smiling. #ForDamar pic.twitter.com/KQS95n20ab — Nick Veronica (@NickVeronica) January 7, 2023

Last Monday (January 9), reports began circulating that Hamlin was being released. “UC Health Center physicians announce that #Bills S Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital and is back in Buffalo. WOW,” writes NFL insider Ian Rapoport in a tweet.

UC Health Center physicians announce that #Bills S Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital and is back in Buffalo. WOW.



Dr. William Knight: "I can confirm he is doing well and this is the beginning of the next stage of his recovery." — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 9, 2023

On Saturday (January 14), one of his teammates, Linebacker Matthew Milano, took to his Instagram account to share a photo of their first reunion with Hamlin. The visit reportedly took place at the Bills’ Orchard Park practice facility in Buffalo.

Damar Hamlin has reunited with his Bills teammates 🙌 ❤️ 💙



(via @MatthewMilanoo) pic.twitter.com/7UWQR7hvcE — ESPN (@espn) January 14, 2023

The following day, Hamlin took to his Twitter account to voice his support for his teammates. “My heart is with my guys as they compete today! Supporting from home as I focus on my recovery. Nothing I want more than to be out there with them! LFG #BillsMafia,” reads his tweet.

My heart is with my guys as they compete today! 🫶🏾



Supporting from home as I focus on my recovery. Nothing I want more than to be out there with them! LFG ❤️💙 #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/gPGp5MiQEz — 𝐃𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 𝐇𝐚𝐦𝐥𝐢𝐧 (@HamlinIsland) January 15, 2023

Of course, the Bills are facing off against the Miami Dolphins in an AFC wild card game today. The match started at 1:00PM EST.

It's certainly great to see how incredible Damar Hamlin's recovery has been.

