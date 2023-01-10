Damar Hamlin went through the unthinkable last week. As many have already seen, Hamlin collapsed on the field after a hit to the chest from Tee Higgins. It was a complete freak accident that led to life-saving measures from paramedics. In fact, Hamlin had to undergo nine minutes of CPR.

Overall, it was a very dangerous situation that led to a miraculous recovery. After subsequently being put on a ventilator, Hamlin was able to regain motor function and has since left Cincinnati. Based on the state he was in last Monday, it is wild to think that he is already recovering so rapidly.

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) warms up prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals on January 2, 2023, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Damar Hamlin Speaks

Now that Hamlin is back in Buffalo, he is undergoing tests at a local hospital. His body went through significant trauma, so he still needs to be monitored. However, Hamlin is grateful for all of the work that is being done. While taking to Twitter, Hamlin gave fans an update on his condition. Additionally, he thanked doctors at Buffalo General for their help.

“Not home quite just yet,” Hamlin said. “Still doing & passing a bunch of test. Special thank-you to Buffalo General it’s been nothing but love since arrival! Keep me in y’all prayers please!”

Not home quite just yet🏡🫶🏾. Still doing & passing a bunch of test. Special thank-you to Buffalo General it’s been nothing but love since arrival! Keep me in y’all prayers please! #3strong — 𝐃𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 𝐇𝐚𝐦𝐥𝐢𝐧 (@HamlinIsland) January 10, 2023

Hamlin received an outpouring of support over the weekend, especially with his Bills taking on the Patriots. Eventually, his team won 35-23 and they secured the second seed in the AFC. The Bills are positioned to go all the way this year, and fans cannot wait to see how this all plays out.

Stay tuned to HNHH as we will continue to provide updates on Hamlin and his condition. Additionally, let us know what you think of the upcoming Bills playoff run, in the comments below.

[Via]