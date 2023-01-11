Damar Hamlin Officially Sent Home After Stint In Buffalo Hospital
Damar Hamlin’s story continues to get better.
Damar Hamlin had a horrifying medical emergency last Monday against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Buffalo Bills star collapsed after a hit on Tee Higgins, and he needed nine minutes of CPR. Subsequently, Hamlin was taken to the hospital and given a breathing tube. Additionally, he was placed in a coma.
Eventually, Hamlin was able to get his lungs back to 100 percent, and even retained his neurological function. Overall, his story has been incredibly inspiring, albeit terrifying. While his career is up in the air, fans are just happy that he is still alive.
Earlier this week, Hamlin was allowed to leave Cincinnati. He immediately went back to Buffalo, however, he had to go right back to the hospital. Over the last few days, Hamlin has received tests at the Buffalo General Medical Center. Today, however, he got some great news.
Damar Hamlin Discharged
According to the Buffalo Bills, Hamlin has been discharged from the hospital. Finally, he will be able to head home and get some rest after a very hectic week. Based on tests conducted on the star, it seems like he is doing just fine. Overall, this is some truly miraculous news.
Hamlin will now get to cheer on his teammates this weekend as the Bills take on the Miami Dolphins in the Wild Card round. They are favored to win the game, and we’re sure they will be playing with Hamlin in mind.
