Damar Hamlin had a horrifying medical emergency last Monday against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Buffalo Bills star collapsed after a hit on Tee Higgins, and he needed nine minutes of CPR. Subsequently, Hamlin was taken to the hospital and given a breathing tube. Additionally, he was placed in a coma.

Eventually, Hamlin was able to get his lungs back to 100 percent, and even retained his neurological function. Overall, his story has been incredibly inspiring, albeit terrifying. While his career is up in the air, fans are just happy that he is still alive.

Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) waits for the game to start during the Buffalo Bills versus Baltimore Ravens NFL game at M&T Bank Stadium on October 2, 2022 in Baltimore, MD. (Photo by Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Earlier this week, Hamlin was allowed to leave Cincinnati. He immediately went back to Buffalo, however, he had to go right back to the hospital. Over the last few days, Hamlin has received tests at the Buffalo General Medical Center. Today, however, he got some great news.

Damar Hamlin Discharged

According to the Buffalo Bills, Hamlin has been discharged from the hospital. Finally, he will be able to head home and get some rest after a very hectic week. Based on tests conducted on the star, it seems like he is doing just fine. Overall, this is some truly miraculous news.

An amazing Damar Hamlin update. ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/GyP2uDQry0 — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 11, 2023

Hamlin will now get to cheer on his teammates this weekend as the Bills take on the Miami Dolphins in the Wild Card round. They are favored to win the game, and we’re sure they will be playing with Hamlin in mind.

Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills looks on prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

