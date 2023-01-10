If you are a sports fan who enjoys video games, you know that the Madden series is incredibly popular. Every single year, EA Sports reveals a brand new edition of the game with updated rosters. Overall, fans have grown tired of the yearly sports games, mostly because it feels like the quality actually worsens.

Regardless, these games still sell a ton of copies, and EA Sports is happy to continue making them. However, Madden has been in the spotlight for all of the wrong reasons as of late. For instance, fans are bringing up the CPR celebration in light of what happened to Damar Hamlin.

As many of you already know, Damar Hamlin suffered a medical emergency last week. After collapsing on the field, Hamlin required CPR to be resuscitated. Subsequently, he was saved and spent a week in the hospital before being released. With all of this in mind, it is easy to see why fans want the animation removed.

Madden Takes Action

According to a new report from the likes of TMZ, EA Sports is pledging to get rid of the celebration. The developer has noted that they understand the concerns. Furthermore, fans can expect the celebration to be gone following the next update which takes place later this week.

Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills defends against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Overall, Hamlin has received a ton of support in the wake of his on-field medical scare. The entire league paid homage to him over the weekend, and there is a newfound motivation within the Buffalo Bills organization. They are looking to win a title, and they have a great opportunity to do so.

