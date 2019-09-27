madden
- ViralKai Cenat Smashes Computer To Smithereens After Losing $300K To 21 Savage In "Madden"Kai Cenat could not believe his poor fortune.By Alexander Cole
- SportsLeBron James Had Doe Boy In Shock And Awe While Playing "Madden"LeBron James made it difficult on Doe Boy.By Alexander Cole
- SportsLeBron James Wants To Start StreamingLeBron wants to stream his "Madden" matchups.By Ben Mock
- SportsSocial Media Loves Bill Belichick's Replacement In "Madden 24"We are now entering the age of Peter Gaffney.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureWill Ferrell Could Play John Madden In "Madden" Game BiopicThe "Madden" franchise is getting a biopic.By Ben Mock
- SportsLeBron James Filmed By Wife Savannah As He Plays "Madden"LeBron loves himself some "Madden."By Alexander Cole
- Sports"Madden" To Get Rid Of CPR Celebration Following Damar Hamlin IncidentMany fans urged EA Sports to make the move.By Alexander Cole
- SportsLeBron James Gets Incredible Madden-Themed Birthday GiftLeBron James loves to play some Madden.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJohn Madden Featured On The Cover Of Madden 23: First LookThe Hall of Fame Coach will be featured on the cover of the game for the first time since 2000.By Ben de Lemos
- SportsJohn Madden, Legendary NFL Coach, Dies At 85John Madden passed away, Tuesday, at the age of 85.By Cole Blake
- FootballBRS Kash Samples Viral TikTok Song For "Oh No"BRS Kash returns with his new dance single "Oh No" for the "Madden 22" soundtrack.By Alex Zidel
- SportsLeBron James Reveals His NBA Bubble Nighttime RoutineLeBron James is living life in Orlando.By Alexander Cole
- SportsLeBron James Reveals Impressive Lakers Madden Tournament RecordLeBron James and the Lakers are finding ways to entertain themselves in the bubble.By Alexander Cole
- Gaming"Madden NFL 21" Reportedly Won’t Include Washington’s Old Name & LogoThis may cause some last-minute tweaking. By Karlton Jahmal
- GamingSony & EA Postpone PlayStation 5 Reveal EventsSony, EA, and the gaming community stand up for George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor. By Mitch Findlay
- SportsNFL Owners To Vote On New Exclusive Contract With EA Sports Through 2026The owners will decide on the future of NFL games in a virtual meeting, next week.By Cole Blake
- GramQuavo Destroys Travis Scott In "Madden 20": See The Halftime ScoreTravis Scott has got to practice a little more.By Alex Zidel