Kai Cenat Smashes Computer To Smithereens After Losing $300K To 21 Savage In "Madden"

Kai Cenat has become one of the Kings of Twitch over the past couple of years. Overall, Cenat is one of the most subbed to streamers on the platform. Although he has been surpassed by the likes of Jynxzi, he still has a massive audience. Moreover, he has been known to collaborate with some truly massive artists. He has had the likes of Offset and Nicki Minaj on his stream before, which tells you just how massive he is. On Monday night, he ended up getting 21 Savage on his stream, much to the delight of fans.

During the stream, the two got to play some video games. From NBA 2K24 to Madden 24, these two were engaged in some friendly competition. However, that friendly competition became not so friendly after a while. The two decided to bet $300K on a game of Madden. Madden is a game known for having lots of glitches and is oftentimes unpredictable. Nevertheless, Cenat was confident he could come away with the win. Unfortunately for him, that was not the case as 21 took the W. Subsequently, Cenat went off the rails, much to 21's delight.

Kai Cenat Was Livid

The streamer immediately began smashing his computer and breaking things on the table. At one point, his face cam even became disconnected, but the audio was still going. 21 Savage was laughing the entire time, and it made for a pretty hilarious clip. Although for Cenat, it was an expensive one. Now, he is in debt to 21, and he may even have to fix some of the things included in his setup. It is not ideal, however, it is definitely content.

If Cenat truly wanted to win, perhaps the Vikings were a bad pick. Either way, congratulations to 21 on the big win. Let us know what you think of Cenat's reaction to losing, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed.

