Kai Cenat Upset By Lil Yachty "Streaming" Diss

Kai Cenat was severely tilted on a recent stream due to a seeming diss from Lil Yachty. Cenat was upset about a line in which Yachty appeared to take shots at "streamers" and "streaming". "Yo what the f-ck. Who are you coming for n-gga?" Cenat exclaimed, squaring up at his camera. Cenat and Yachty have seemed pretty tight. He has previously appeared on Cenat's stream and the two appeared in a short film together. It's unclear how this beef will affect their relationship.

However, people think that Cenat has gotten the wrong end of the stick. "He means music streaming n-ggas reaching 💀," one person noted. "Crazy how this weak a-- sh-t is considered a diss 😂," teased another. While Cenat appeared to realize his mistake toward the end of the clip, he certainly thought it was about him. Do you think that Yachty was dissing streamers? Or is Cenat overacting for the sake of content, as he often does? Let us know in the comments.

Elsewhere, Cenat had a humbling fall from grace after revealing his college grades on stream. "Hold up n-gga, this is my chance to show y'all I'm not a dumba--," Cenat proclaimed. He was he initially excited after revealing a cumulative 3.83 GPA for two classes - Principle Computer Apps & Intro to College Writing. However, things went completely off the rails as he revealed the next six classes. With the highest grade of a C+, his cumulative GPA cratered to 2.23. His prior 3.83 GPA saved him, as his GPA across the six classes specifically was below 2.00.

However, things only got worse after his mom called him to chew him out about the grades. Cenat tried to argue that "it doesn't matter" because "you don't need this" but his mom was having none of it. Cenat looked more than a little shaken after getting off the call with his mom.

