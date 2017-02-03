wager
- ViralKai Cenat Smashes Computer To Smithereens After Losing $300K To 21 Savage In "Madden"Kai Cenat could not believe his poor fortune.By Alexander Cole
- SportsShaq Bet Money On Episodes Of "Maury" During His NBA CareerShaq would bet with friends and teammates about who the father was in a particular episode.By Ben Mock
- SportsLogan Paul And Dillon Danis Exchange Wild Bets During Face-To-FaceWhile these two fighters may not like each other, they definitely aren't afraid to put a few things on the line.By Ben Mock
- SportsColorado Governor Offers NBA Finals Bet To Ron DeSantisJared Polis really upped the ante on the traditional politician's sports bet.By Ben Mock
- SportsGervonta Davis & Ryan Garcia Make Massive WagerThis fight is going to be a lot of fun.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJackboy Hits Kodak Black With $2 Million Boxing ChallengeJackboy thinks he could do some serious damage.By Alexander Cole
- SportsDrake Places $1M Bet On Israel Adesanya Winning UFC 276 This WeekendChampagne Papi has a lot of money riding on his friend.By Hayley Hynes
- SportsTyron Woodley Provides Update On "I Love Jake Paul" TattooTyron Woodley's wager with Jake Paul is looming large.By Alexander Cole
- GramYK Osiris Loses $10K In A Matter of SecondsYK Osiris will be having nightmares about this egregious bet.By Alexander Cole
- SportsKevin Hart Explains Why Him & Drake Didn't Bet On 76ers-Raptors SeriesDrake doesn't make good on his debts.By Alexander Cole
- SportsAntonio Brown Waiting On Jimmy Butler's $30K From Unpaid BetButler thought he could stop Brown in the end zone.By Alexander Cole
- MusicJake Paul Says He'll Cough Up $20M To Fight Soulja BoyJake Paul wants to throw up a few Ms to fight Young Draco.By Aron A.
- SportsSuper Bowl 53: "Rich Fiend" Wagers $1.5 Million On Rams Beating PatsThere's a lot of moolah on the line for this year's Super Bowl.By Devin Ch
- MusicYG Finally Got His Money From Birdman For The Rams Win Over The SaintsYG might be the Rams biggest fan.By Alexander Cole
- SportsFrench Montana Wins $100K Off The Back Of Khabib's UFC 229 PerformanceFrench Montana doesn't think Khabib Nurmagomedov should be reprimanded for his actions at UFC 229.By Devin Ch
- SportsTekashi 6ix9ine Whooped In Soccer Showdown With Fitness Model Brittany RennerBrittany Renner screams "Tr3yway" as she defeats 6ix9ine at his fave pastime. By Devin Ch
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine Loses $4.9 Million Headphone SponsorshipTekashi 6ix9ine loses TUNES Audio deal.By Devin Ch
- MusicAdrien Broner Posts Up With Tekashi 6ix9ine's JewelerAdrien Broner tries to steal Tekashi's thunder.By Devin Ch
- SportsLil Durk Beats Bow Wow In Basketball Game With Money On The LineBow Wow is starting to feel his age on the basketball court.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentKid Ink Makes A Crazy Tattoo Wager With TMZ CameramanKid Ink agreed to an interesting proposition.By Matt F
- MusicKodak Black Wins $20,000 Playing PoolKodak Black won a $20,000 bet on a pool game.By hnhh