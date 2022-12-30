Jackboy and Kodak Black have been engaged in a beef for a little over a year now. It all started due to some of Jackboy’s complaints while on Kodak’s label. He felt as though he was not being paid fairly, which ultimately led to quite a bit of discord between the two.

The artist has had some bars for Kodak, while Kodak has addressed Jackboy in numerous social media posts. Overall, it is an unfortunate feud as it seemed like the two had a good thing going for a while.

Jackboy attends the 15th Annual Headies Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on September 04, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Jackboy Addresses Kodak

These days, however, Jackboy is looking for any way to get back at Yak. In fact, according to HipHopDX, the artist is now looking to fight Kodak in the ring. In the video posted by DJ Akademiks below, Jackboy suggested a boxing match. He even said he would put up $2 million of his own money just for the opportunity. Needless to say, he’s motivated to get this done.

“You said shit he bout money somebody make this man, that man aint gon do that,” Jackboy explained. “I would put up $2 million right now to fight Yak in the ring on some Jake Paul shit that man ain’t gon do that. What the fuck, you think Yak can fight me fam in front of people?

“That boy can go get trained by God, boy I’m gon beat this boy ass boy. That’s like a little brother like you know, say your little brother don’t matter how good he get or what he learn in life you just could whoop him. I’m a just whoop you boy.”

At this juncture, Kodak has yet to respond to the challenge. Although, it doesn’t really seem like something that is actually going to happen. However, it would definitely bring in a lot of money.

