challenge
- MusicUsher Calls Being Single "The Hardest Thing" He's "Ever Had To Do"Wasn't it telling the woman that he loves that he's having a baby with a woman he barely even knows?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsCam'ron Hilariously Antagonizes Mario Chalmers: WatchCam'ron is continuing his one-sided feud with Mario Chalmers.By Alexander Cole
- RelationshipsBig Sean & Jhené Aiko Have Fun On TikTok With Son NoahThe couple sang one of their songs and tried to determine who was who in the relationship in some cute videos.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicTony Yayo Says 50 Cent Will "Never Do A 'Verzuz'"Tony Yayo says he doesn't think 50 Cent will ever do a "Verzuz."By Cole Blake
- SportsJackboy Hits Kodak Black With $2 Million Boxing ChallengeJackboy thinks he could do some serious damage.By Alexander Cole
- MusicA$AP Ferg Responds To Funk Flex's Challenge: "You Said You Wanted The Smoke"Funk Flex confirmed that A$AP Ferg has accepted his challenge to release an unreleased song.By Cole Blake
- SportsD.L. Hughley Challenged To Million-Dollar Boxing Match By Irate PastorBishop Whitehead, the pastor who was robbed at the pulpit, had a fiery interview with the comedian who he called a "punk."By Erika Marie
- MusicFunk Flex Challenges Juelz Santana To Release New Music In 6 DaysA challenge has been issued and it looks like Juelz is ready to deliver.By Erika Marie
- GramKevin Hart & Dwayne Johnson Hilariously Attempt The "Tortilla Challenge"If you're not sure what that is, let's just say that the comedian slapped The Rock in the face with a tortilla—twice.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureChris Brown Gives Mini House Tour In "Never Let Them Know Your Next Move" TikTok ChallengeLeave it to Chris to outdo the trend featuring Kodak Black's song.By Lawrencia Grose
- SportsLe'Veon Bell Challenges Jake Paul After Tyron Woodley KnockoutJake Paul responded to Le'Veon Bell's challenge on Twitter, Sunday.By Cole Blake
- AnticsDDG Successfully Completes Crate Challenge: WatchDDG is the first rapper to complete the viral #CrateChallenge.By Alex Zidel
- Beef6ix9ine's Ex-Manager Shotti Issues Him A $1.5 Million ChallengeShotti bets $1.5 million that his son will knock out Tekashi 6ix9ine.By Alex Zidel