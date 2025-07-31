Adrien Broner Challenges Jake Paul To A Face-Off In The Ring

Boxing challenges are never missing in the sports world, especially when you have built up as notorious of a profile as Jake Paul has. The latest pro boxer to seek a fight with the media personality – and boxer in his own right – is Adrien Broner.

As caught by The Shade Room on Instagram, the boxer recently took to the social media platform to proclaim his superiority. We'll see if the Paul brother responds to this challenge or if he simply moves onto his next endeavor.

"Aye, man, all that playing y'all doing on the Internet with this me and Jake Paul," Adrien Broner remarked concerning Jake Paul. "I'll knock your b***h-a** out, man. All this playing y'all keep doing, bro. I'll knock his a** out, bro. You. I'm talking to you too, Jake Paul."

For those unaware, this isn't the first time Broner made comments about Paul. Back in 2021, the former expressed shock at the latter's $690K payout for beating Ben Askren. "This is crazy n***as train they whole life and never get a chance to make this type money I’m happy for @jakepaul and I think he deserves everything giving to him but this is mind blowing," he shared on social media.

"Cause @showtimeboxing and al Haymon do pay the f**k outta me but I really put the work in since I was 6 to get to where I am but this is just my opinion I’m not hating or nothing ..... F**K IT MY NEXT FIGHT GOT TO BE ON @triller [crying-laughing emojis]," Broner concluded.

Adrien Broner & Jake Paul

As for Jake Paul, this challenge from Adrien Broner follows his recent unanimous decision win over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. "He's a tough guy," Paul said of his opponent. "He's never been stopped. And he's a Mexican warrior. I respect Mexican warriors. I respect Mexico. But I'm also a warrior and I came out on top tonight. [...] It was flawless. I think I only got hit 10 times. He just survived and thought I did great. [I went] 10 rounds against a former world champion who [was] never stopped. He's in there with Canelo, all of these guys, and I embarrassed him like that."