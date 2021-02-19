boxing fight
- MusicLil Durk Reveals What He Wants To Do To 6ix9ineLil Durk is ready to fight.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureSlim Jxmmi Of Rae Sremmurd Gets Into Boxing, Calls Out Soulja Boy & Lil Uzi VertA new opponent has entered the battle.By Taiyo Coates
- SportsJake Paul Goes Off On Tommy Fury For WithdrawingJake Paul isn't so sure he wants to do business with Tommy Fury ever again.By Alexander Cole
- SportsAaron Carter Shows Off Boxing Skill Ahead Of Lamar Odom FightAaron Carter is training hard ahead of his Lamar Odom fight.By Alexander Cole
- SportsFloyd Mayweather Delivers Update On Logan Paul FightFloyd Mayweather and Logan Paul were supposed to fight this month.By Alexander Cole