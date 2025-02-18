Gervonta Davis Claims Floyd Mayweather Set Him Up To Lose Over An Alleged DM From His Daughter

BY Zachary Horvath 629 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Boxing: Davis vs Fonseca
Aug 26, 2017; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Gervonta Davis fights against Francisco Fonseca during a boxing match at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Davis appreciates what Mayweather had done, but he feels there was too much friction in their relationship for things to continue.

Gervonta Davis is coming out swinging, but not with gloves on in a boxing ring. Instead, he's using his words and his recollection of past events. His target is Floyd Mayweather, his former mentor and current frenemy? We aren't really sure where these two stand exactly. Their partnership ended in 2022 and for a while now, these two have been trading verbal blows. This time, its Gervonta Davis starting things after a recent appearance on The Jay Hill Podcast. The Baltimore native claims that Floyd Mayweather made an attempt to set him up and lose a boxing title match. He specifically remembers it being the 2017 championship fight against Jose Pedraza.

It was first-ever match of this magnitude and it was the IBF Junior Lightweight Championship. Gervonta Davis would go on to win and move to 17-0 by a seventh-round TKO. Based on the interview, he felt that Floyd Mayweather chose this fight for him on purpose as he thought Davis was going to lose. He claims that it had been "six months" since his last fight. For those who don't know, that's a long time to not be competing.

Read More: Drake & PartyNextDoor "Some Sexy Songs 4 U" Album Review

Gervonta Davis Boxing Record

However, Davis claims he was forced to get in the ring despite everything going on. "Around that time I wasn’t making that much. Maybe around 10,000 a fight. Six months is crazy to not fight. When they came back and said you’ve got to fight this fighter Pedraza, If you don’t fight him you’re not fighting and sitting on the shelf." He continues, "I had to fight him, in the midst of all that happening, I got evicted, I had to sell my jewelry." The reason why he felt this was an act of betrayal is because Mayweather had found out that Yaya, his daughter, was allegedly messaging Davis via Snapchat.

Overall, folks are a little confused as to why Davis won't move on from it, especially since the type of career that he helped put together for him. "More like Floyd set him up for success! Gervonta Davis won the world title from this match," one IG user writes." Another doubles down, adding, "Man he wanted you to get tested he ain’t think u was gonna lose maybe got touched up some, but he was in your corner the whole time lol." Speaking of which, he is still undefeated, with an unblemished 30-0. Per Box. Live, 28 have been KO's. However, he still just has the one belt, that being the WBA Super World Lightweight title.

Read More: Papoose & Claressa Shields Spend Valentine's Weekend On Romantic Hawaii Getaway

[Via] [Via]

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Gervonta Davis v Rolando Romero Sports Gervonta Davis Net Worth 2023: What Is The Champion Boxer Worth? 6.3K
Gervonta Davis v Ryan Garcia - Fight Night Sports Gervonta Davis Calls Out Floyd Mayweather In Fiery Rant 6.7K
WE TV's "Hip Hop Homicides" New York Premiere Sports 50 Cent Is Buying Gervonta Davis' Claim That Floyd Mayweather Is Being Held Hostage In Dubai 24.0K
Gervonta Davis v Rolando Romero Pop Culture Gervonta Davis Breaks Silence After Domestic Violence Arrest 2.7K