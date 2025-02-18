Gervonta Davis Claims Floyd Mayweather Set Him Up To Lose Over An Alleged DM From His Daughter

Gervonta Davis is coming out swinging, but not with gloves on in a boxing ring. Instead, he's using his words and his recollection of past events. His target is Floyd Mayweather, his former mentor and current frenemy? We aren't really sure where these two stand exactly. Their partnership ended in 2022 and for a while now, these two have been trading verbal blows. This time, its Gervonta Davis starting things after a recent appearance on The Jay Hill Podcast. The Baltimore native claims that Floyd Mayweather made an attempt to set him up and lose a boxing title match. He specifically remembers it being the 2017 championship fight against Jose Pedraza.

It was first-ever match of this magnitude and it was the IBF Junior Lightweight Championship. Gervonta Davis would go on to win and move to 17-0 by a seventh-round TKO. Based on the interview, he felt that Floyd Mayweather chose this fight for him on purpose as he thought Davis was going to lose. He claims that it had been "six months" since his last fight. For those who don't know, that's a long time to not be competing.

However, Davis claims he was forced to get in the ring despite everything going on. "Around that time I wasn’t making that much. Maybe around 10,000 a fight. Six months is crazy to not fight. When they came back and said you’ve got to fight this fighter Pedraza, If you don’t fight him you’re not fighting and sitting on the shelf." He continues, "I had to fight him, in the midst of all that happening, I got evicted, I had to sell my jewelry." The reason why he felt this was an act of betrayal is because Mayweather had found out that Yaya, his daughter, was allegedly messaging Davis via Snapchat.