Papoose & Claressa Shields Spend Valentine's Weekend On Romantic Hawaii Getaway

Papoose and Claressa Shields have been enjoying a romantic getaway to Hawaii in celebration Valentine’s Day weekend as well as the inaugural Wynn Records Hawaii Fest 2025. Shields shared an adorable video of the two of them on YouTube spending some time together on the beach. Additionally, Papoose posted posted a series of highlights from the music festival on Instagram. In the caption, he wrote: "Over the weekend we held our 1st annual Hawaii Fest 2025. The show was phenomenal. So many Stars pulled up!! ’WYNN RECORDS’ This year we make HISTORY!!!”

In the YouTube comments section, fans were loving their relationship. "The Gwoat having a great time as the champ deserves too. Love seeing this black excellence," one user wrote. Another fan added: "Man look at that smile on Pap face. That brotha is happy again."

When Did Papoose & Remy Ma Split Up?

Papoose's relationship with Shields became public after his estranged wife, Remy Ma, leaked text messages between the two of them online. The move sent social media into a whirlwind of drama. Following a heated exchange of posts, Shields, who is best-known for her work as a fighter, challenged Remy to a boxing match. Shields wrote on X (formerly Twitter): "Claressa Shields vs @RealRemyMa Feb 2nd! Come get yo ass whooped crash out!!" Prior to her title fight in Michigan, earlier this month, Shields spoke on the support she's been receiving from Papoose. “I love having his support,” Shields said on social media, as caught by AllHipHop. “His support is very different from what I’ve had in the past. The way he speaks to me is just different.”