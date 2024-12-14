Wack 100 Accuses Remy Ma Of Trying To Ruin Papoose's Career With Revenge Allegations

Wack thinks that Remy hated to see Pap move on.

Remy Ma and Papoose are at the center of Internet gossip this week thanks to some nasty back-and-forth cheating allegations. The couple's most recent troubles first started when Remy accused Pap of cheating on her with boxer Claressa Shields, and then he clapped back with previous rumors that she cheated on him with battle rapper Eazy The Block Captain. Someone's not telling the whole truth here, or at the very least, they are both calling each other out for their own behavior. But Wack 100 doesn't seem to think so, as he accused the Brooklyn femcee of trying to ruin her former partner's career by taking revenge for him moving on and throwing cheating allegations his way.

"If Papoose get off on Remy..." Wack 100's comments about Remy Ma and Papoose began during a livestream. "Papoose is a squabbler and he knows how to box. This is a fact. Bro know how to get at it, right? [...] Bro, if this is the case, right? Why, when you start f***ing Eazy The Block Captain, and he found out, why, at that time, you say, 'Well, n***a, you've been whooping my a** and abusing me anyway. I'm out'?

Wack 100 Speaks On Remy Ma & Papoose Drama

"It wasn't until she seen Papoose finally moved on, now – and I know why she's doing it," Wack 100 continued. "Bro got the job at HOT 97 and he got a job a TuneCore. She knows what those types of allegations will bring. It's some punk s**t because he knew [what] the discredit on your name would've brought to your businesses... but he didn't. [...] That's the type of s**t that'll make a man break down and cry. He moved on with whoever the boxing lady is. What's her name? [...] He moved on.

"Now, she know Pap at radio, she know Pap at TuneCore, damn near the president if he not that, right?" Wack 100 concluded concerning the drama between Remy Ma and Papoose. "'Papoose beat me!' We know what you trying to do. She's trying to f**k his money up. The president of TuneCore is not broke!" We'll see what else this story yields...