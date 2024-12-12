Wack 100 Ridicules Top5 For Repeatedly Threatening Kendrick Lamar

Wack is amused by the whole thing.

Wack 100 has had thoughts all year. The West Coast veteran and music exec has been riding with Kendrick Lamar throughout the Drake feud. He's made it clear that he's team Dot, and predicted that his joint tour with SZA is going to be huge. Wack 100 also found time to rag on one of Dot's self-appointed ops. Top5, a Canadian artist with ties to Drake, has been taking shots at the Compton legend since he was released from prison in September. Wack is not concerned, though. In fact, he's kind of amused.

Wack 100 was asked what he thought about Top5 during a recent interview with DJ Vlad. The executive was informed that Kendrick Lamar and SZA would be performing in Drake's hometown, and asked if he was concerned about Top5 taking action against them as a result. He was not, to put it nicely. "You ain't nobody, bro," Wack 100 told Top5. "We watched this same dude get mushed in the face and kicked in the a*s." The West Coast figure claimed that Top5 was not as tough as he claims. "I don't know where you come from, bro," Wack added. "We off the porch at 12. Dude just do a lot of talking." he went on to make fun of Top5's physical appearance.

Wack 100 Claims He's "Not Worried" About Top5

"Ain't nobody worried about dude," Wack added. In a more practical sense, the music executive said that Kendrick Lamar's team will ensure his safety. He praised the rapper for knowing who he is, and his team for being similarly mindful of how they should behave in other cities. Wack 100 proceeded to make fun of Top5 and the Toronto scene, questioning whether they're going to have "sharp shooters" on deck for the Compton rapper's show.

Wack 100 also had some words for the 6 God. "Drake ain't in control of Toronto, 'cuse he ain't stopping that show," he noted. "Either it was a myth or how much pull he had." Wack posited that Toronto listeners may be changing up on Drizzy, and shifting their allegiance toward Lamar. "Out with the old," the veteran exec posited. "It's a new king here." Wack 100 also theorized that the fans are going to go "crazy" when Lamar plays his smash hit diss, "Not Like Us," in Toronto. "The same thing that's gonna happen at the Super Bowl," he quipped.