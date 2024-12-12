Wack 100 Ridicules Top5 For Repeatedly Threatening Kendrick Lamar

BYElias Andrews
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Suspect Accused Of Tupac Shakur Murder Attends Bond Hearing
LAD VEGAS, NV - JUNE 25: Cash "Wack 100" Jones, who put up the bail for Duane "Keffe D" Davis, is shown during an interview in a court hearing for Davis on June 25, 2024 at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. Davis is accused of orchestrating the 1996 slaying of hip-hop icon Tupac Shakur. The judge denied Davis' request to be released on bond. (Photo by K.M. Cannon-Pool/Getty Images)
Wack is amused by the whole thing.

Wack 100 has had thoughts all year. The West Coast veteran and music exec has been riding with Kendrick Lamar throughout the Drake feud. He's made it clear that he's team Dot, and predicted that his joint tour with SZA is going to be huge. Wack 100 also found time to rag on one of Dot's self-appointed ops. Top5, a Canadian artist with ties to Drake, has been taking shots at the Compton legend since he was released from prison in September. Wack is not concerned, though. In fact, he's kind of amused.

Wack 100 was asked what he thought about Top5 during a recent interview with DJ Vlad. The executive was informed that Kendrick Lamar and SZA would be performing in Drake's hometown, and asked if he was concerned about Top5 taking action against them as a result. He was not, to put it nicely. "You ain't nobody, bro," Wack 100 told Top5. "We watched this same dude get mushed in the face and kicked in the a*s." The West Coast figure claimed that Top5 was not as tough as he claims. "I don't know where you come from, bro," Wack added. "We off the porch at 12. Dude just do a lot of talking." he went on to make fun of Top5's physical appearance.

Read More: Wack 100 Alleges Drake Kissing Teenage Fan Led To Kendrick Lamar’s Predator Accusations

Wack 100 Claims He's "Not Worried" About Top5

"Ain't nobody worried about dude," Wack added. In a more practical sense, the music executive said that Kendrick Lamar's team will ensure his safety. He praised the rapper for knowing who he is, and his team for being similarly mindful of how they should behave in other cities. Wack 100 proceeded to make fun of Top5 and the Toronto scene, questioning whether they're going to have "sharp shooters" on deck for the Compton rapper's show.

Wack 100 also had some words for the 6 God. "Drake ain't in control of Toronto, 'cuse he ain't stopping that show," he noted. "Either it was a myth or how much pull he had." Wack posited that Toronto listeners may be changing up on Drizzy, and shifting their allegiance toward Lamar. "Out with the old," the veteran exec posited. "It's a new king here." Wack 100 also theorized that the fans are going to go "crazy" when Lamar plays his smash hit diss, "Not Like Us," in Toronto. "The same thing that's gonna happen at the Super Bowl," he quipped.

Read More: ScHoolBoy Q Hilariously Dismisses Andrew Schulz As Kendrick Lamar Feud Intensifies

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias Andrews is a music and entertainment writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH in 2024 as the lead night shift contributor, which means he covers new music releases on a weekly basis. In the year since joining, Elias has covered some of the biggest and most turbulent stories in the world of music. He covered the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle, and the release of the disses “Family Matters” and “Meet the Grahams,” in particular, in real time. He has also detailed the ongoing list of allegations and criminal charges made against Diddy. Elias’ favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
...