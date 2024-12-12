Wack 100 Alleges Drake Kissing Teenage Fan Led To Kendrick Lamar’s Predator Accusations

Wack 100 recently weighed in on Drake's petition against UMG.

Back in November, Drake decided to take legal action against Universal Music Group (UMG) and Spotify over Kendrick Lamar's hit diss track, "Not Like Us." In a pre-action petition, he accused the two companies of artificially boosting the song using bots and payola. He also alleged that UMG could have prevented its release. Unsurprisingly, this earned mixed reactions among fans and peers. Some think there's a chance he could expose alleged corruption in the music industry. Others think it simply makes him look jealous of the Compton rapper's success.

During a recent interview with VladTV, Wack 100 shared his take on the debacle, making it clear that he's not siding with Drake. "The slander thing I don't understand, because like the things you said about Kendrick was a direct shot at his wife, a direct shot at his child, and you had no physical video or audio proof of anything you were saying," he claimed. "And a direct shot at his manager who is also his best friend."

Wack 100 Discusses Drake's UMG Petition

"So you're lying on a man, you're disrespecting a woman, and you're attacking a child," he continued. "Now, from what Kendrick said, respectfully, he has audio and video. Was pedophilia happening onstage, no. But you can see and hear what's being said and the questions that's being asked. You can hear the young lady state her age." Wack is referring to footage of Drake kissing a 17-year-old fan onstage during a 2010 performance. The footage resurfaced shortly after Kendrick dropped "Not Like Us."