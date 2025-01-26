Wack 100 Suspects UMG Took Down Drake’s Supposed LeBron James Diss To Send A Message

Earlier this month, Drake's "Fighting Irish" freestyle leaked online and quickly went viral. In it, the Toronto rapper appears to take aim at some former friends who turned their backs on him amid his feud with Kendrick Lamar. This, of course, includes LeBron James. “Talkin' 'bout we family, well, I'm not the cousin to visit/ God forbid we ever got to tarnish your public image/ All that brother talk as if I really discovered a sibling/ Six degrees, my memory's retrivin' our humble beginnings," he raps.

The track was quickly removed from Conductor Williams' YouTube channel, and many suspect that Universal Music Group is to blame. For those who don't recall, Drake filed a pre-action petition against UMG and Spotify back in November over Kendrick's diss track "Not Like Us." He later withdrew the petiton and filed a lawsuit against UMG. He accuses the company of knowingly spreading the "false and malicious" narrative that he's a pedophile.

Wack 100 Says Drake Is Not "Bigger Than The Program"

During a recently interview with VladTV, Wack 100 weighed in on all of this, arguing that UMG could have pulled down Drake's song to send a message. He recalled having a conversation with a friend about the situation. "I said 'Bro, I think Drake think he's bigger than the program,'" he began. "They're letting him know right now, contractually...I know you're running around here pushing your weight. Making people think you're suing us, you're controlling us, you're gonna force us. That lets you know, them taking it down, that they have a distaste for the things he's done."

This isn't the first time Wack has discussed Drake's lawsuit against Universal Music Group recently, however. Earlier this month, he also theorized that more allegations against him could arise as a result of it. "They gon' do him like they did Diddy," he alleged, referencing the slew of lawsuits and accusations the Bad Boy founder is currently facing.