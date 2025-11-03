Wack 100 Explains Why Drake's Career Will Be Done By Next Year

Wack 100 weighed in on the recent lawsuits involving Drake by predicting an end to his reign atop the music industry. During a recent livestream, he theorized that forces in the industry are setting up the Toronto rapper.

"I want y'all to really think about, in the last week, what has happened," Wack began, as seen in a clip circulating on social media. "Since UMG has won that and they had to drop that sh*t, Drake's being sued for falsely promoting Stake. It's coming... The women coming next bro."

From there, he brought up the new lawsuit against Spotify, arguing that it's designed to tarnish Drake's reputation. "They're setting him up. I guarantee you," he said. "They don't wanna send him to jail. Not yet. That's later."

Drake Lawsuits

Drake is facing a class action lawsuit alongside Adin Ross and the online casino, Stake, which accuses them of allegedly promoting illegal and predatory gambling. The filing accuses the two celebrities of "glamorizing" a "highly addictive" product that “threatens the welfare of Missouri residents and especially its young people."

As for the Spotify lawsuit, it accuses the company of turning a "blind eye” to “mass-scale fraudulent streaming.” In turn, it alleges that Drake has been profiting from “billions” of fake streams. Despite the accusation, the lawsuit doesn't name Drake as a defendant in the case, instead focusing on the streaming platform as a whole. It claims Spotify already “knows or should know” about a substantial amount of evidence that proves Drake has been profiting from bot accounts.

Both cases come after a judge dismissed Drake's defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group over the release and promotion of Kendrick Lamar's diss track, "Not Like Us."