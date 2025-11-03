Spotify is currently facing a federal class action lawsuit for allegedly allowing artists to benefit from "billions" of botted streams.

For those unaware, Turkey’s competition authority went through with a probe in July to examine whether Spotify had violated Turkish law. Per Music Business Worldwide, they wanted to see if the platform was "engaging in practices that complicate the operations of its rivals in the online music streaming services market and/or affect the distribution of the royalties paid to various parties within the framework of its licensing relationships."

Bots and other illegal streaming practices are nothing new in the music world, but Charlamagne Tha God thinks this will lead to a huge federal investigation. Loren LoRosa and The Breakfast Club crew broke down the basics of the lawsuit. While doing so, they discovered that in regard to Drake and his streaming numbers, Turkey was a location that was generating tons of fake plays.

In a way, the plaintiffs are pointing out how flawed and unfair this entire business model is, especially for smaller artists. Spotify has since issued a statement on the news. "We cannot comment on pending litigation. However, Spotify in no way benefits from the industry-wide challenge of artificial streaming," a Spotify spokesperson said in a statement. "We heavily invest in always-improving, best-in-class systems to combat it and safeguard artist payouts with strong protections like removing fake streams, withholding royalties, and charging penalties."

