News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
My Profile
Drop a comment
Search input
Subscribe
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
My Profile
Sign in
Search input
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
bot farms
Latest
Popular
Today
|
Week
|
Month
|
Year
|
All Time
Music
Charlamagne Tha God Predicts A Sweeping Federal Investigation Will Occur Following Spotify Bot Lawsuit
Spotify is currently facing a federal class action lawsuit for allegedly allowing artists to benefit from "billions" of botted streams.
By
Zachary Horvath
November 03, 2025
46 Views