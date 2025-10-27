top-7-air-jordans-that-deserve-a-retro



Air Jordan has built an empire on nostalgia, re-releasing iconic colorways that bring fans back to specific moments in basketball and sneaker history. But even with the countless retros that drop each year, some greats have been left behind.

Whether they were overshadowed by other releases or ahead of their time, these pairs are long overdue for a comeback. From women’s exclusives to early 2000s experiments, here are the top 7 Air Jordans that still haven’t been retroed but definitely should be.

7. Air Jordan 16 OG “Ginger

Image via StockX

The Air Jordan 16 “Ginger” stands out as one of the cleanest lifestyle-focused Jordans ever released. Originally dropping in 2001, this high-top silhouette ditched the traditional basketball aesthetic and embraced a more upscale, dress shoe-inspired design.

The warm Ginger suede upper and removable shroud made it both eye-catching and versatile. While the “Cherrywood” colorway returned in 2023, the “Ginger” has never been retroed. That’s a shame, especially since wheat-toned sneakers have made a comeback in recent years.

Its off-court appeal and premium materials would easily fit into today’s sneaker rotation, whether paired with cargos or wide-leg denim. Jordan Brand has shown love to the 15 and 17 in recent years why skip over the 16?

If brought back with high-quality suede and thoughtful packaging, this release could be a sleeper hit for collectors and fashion-forward sneakerheads alike.

6. Air Jordan 10 “Linen”

Image via StockX

Originally released in 2005 as a women’s exclusive, the Air Jordan 10 “Linen” brought a fresh, minimal vibe to the line. The crisp white leather base was accented with light beige hits and subtle baby blue details on the outsole and inner lining.

It was a soft, summery take on an otherwise aggressive silhouette and it still looks great today. Unlike many other Jordan 10s, the “Linen” avoids bold team-inspired color blocking in favor of neutral versatility.

That’s exactly the kind of aesthetic that has aged well and would sell out instantly if dropped today in extended sizing. The model itself rarely gets love, with retro releases few and far between.

Jordan Brand has leaned into clean retros lately and if the 10 ever gets another moment in the spotlight, the “Linen” should be at the front of the line. It deserves a proper comeback with full family sizing.

5. Women's Air Jordan 3 “Harbor Blue”

Image via StockX

The women’s Air Jordan 3 “Harbor Blue” originally dropped in 2007 and remains one of the rarest AJ3s ever made. Featuring a white leather base with cool blue overlays and soft grey elephant print, the colorway felt like a natural evolution of classic designs like the “True Blue.”

But despite its clean, wearable palette, Jordan Brand has never brought it back. That’s surprising considering how hot the Air Jordan 3 is right now, especially among women. In the era of reimagined retros and extended sizing, this one makes perfect sense.

It is subtle, summer-ready, and perfectly fits current trends in womens sneakers. Plus, it gives Jordan Brand an opportunity to spotlight underappreciated women’s pairs from the 2000s.

If they added premium materials and special packaging, the “Harbor Blue” could turn from forgotten gem to must-have release.

4. Air Jordan 10 OG “New York Knicks”

Image via StockX

The original “City Series” of Air Jordan 10s remains one of the most iconic campaigns in sneaker history. Released in 1995, each pair repped a different city and player: Sacramento, Seattle, Orlando, and, of course, New York.

The Knicks-inspired pair was bold, rocking an all-black leather upper with orange and blue hits on the outsole and collar lining. It screamed ‘90s hoops and felt more like a PE than a GR.

Despite retros for other cities in the series, this original NYC pair never made a return. With retro basketball aesthetics trending again and interest in PE-style releases stronger than ever, this is a golden opportunity.

It should be brought back with OG look, city-inspired packaging, and a little nostalgia marketing, and Jordan has got a hit. It’s time to give New York the respect it deserves in retro form this original deserves a comeback.

3. Air Jordan 14 OG Low “Columbia Blue”

Image via StockX



Released back in 1999, the Jordan 14 Low “Columbia Blue” remains one of the cleanest low-top Jordans ever made. The white leather upper, icy blue sole, and Carolina blue accents offered a fresh twist on the typically aggressive 14.

While low-top 14s have seen the occasional retro like the “Laney”, this OG colorway has yet to return. Its college blue accents would be a hit in today’s market, especially with the rise of UNC-inspired releases.

It also represents a rare moment of balance in Jordan Brand’s late-‘90s catalog. If done right, a retro could breathe new life into the 14 Low line, which deserves more attention.

The “Columbia Blue” is a perfect candidate for a summer retro with premium materials and maybe even some Jordan Brand storytelling around MJ’s college legacy.

2. Air Jordan 15 OG “Flint”

Image via StockX



The Jordan 15 is a divisive silhouette, but the “Flint” colorway is easily the most wearable and beloved version. Featuring a grey woven upper, black accents, and a subtle pop of red on the heel, it was the sleekest of the bunch.

Originally released in 1999, it hasn’t returned since and the 15 itself rarely sees a new release. That’s why this one deserves a comeback. Love it or hate it, the Jordan 15 was Tinker Hatfield’s final design during MJ’s career.

It has historical significance and a futuristic edge that might finally get the appreciation it deserves in 2025. Retro’d with modern comfort tech and upgraded materials, the “Flint” could tap into dad-shoe aesthetics.

The “Flint” is the perfect entry shoe for the 15 to regain it's fame again.

1. Air Jordan 20 “White Laser”

Image via StockX

The Air Jordan 20 “White Laser” is one of the most detailed and artistic Jordans ever made. Released in 2005, the all-white leather upper was etched with laser-engraved graphics representing moments from Michael Jordan’s life.

It is clean, personal, and totally unique. But despite its stunning craftsmanship, the “White Laser” has never retroed. That’s unusual considering the rise of storytelling-driven design in sneakers today.

We’ve seen colorways like the “Stealth” and “Countdown Pack” return, but never this one. Bring it back with 1-to-1 laser etching, premium packaging, and an anniversary push, and it could become an instant classic.