New Images Highlight Air Jordan 6 “Reverse Infrared” Details

BY Ben Atkinson 37 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
air-jordan-6-reverse-infrared-sneaker-news
Image via fkzsnkrs
The Air Jordan 6 “Reverse Infrared” revives a legendary colorway with new details ahead of its February 2026 release.

The Air Jordan 6 “Reverse Infrared” is set to drop in February 2026, marking the return of an iconic color story. New in-hand images reveal the sneaker in all its details, flipping one of the most beloved Jordan 6 colorways of all time.

For longtime fans, this release will feel like pure nostalgia. For newer collectors, it’s a chance to own a piece of Jordan Brand history. The original “Infrared” colorway debuted in 1991 and became one of Michael Jordan’s defining on-court sneakers.

It’s the pair he wore when he won his first NBA Championship, forever linking the Air Jordan 6 to his rise to greatness. The “Reverse Infrared” keeps that legacy alive while modernizing it for a new era. The latest photos show off the shoe’s sleek black nubuck upper, vibrant infrared midsole accents, and icy blue outsole.

The design stays faithful to Tinker Hatfield’s original vision, balancing aggressive lines with timeless shape. It’s a perfect mix of retro and refresh, blending heritage with something new. With its mix of history and style, the “Reverse Infrared” looks ready to turn heads.

Read More: Anthony Edwards’ Adidas AE2 “Christmas” Is Ready For Holiday Hoops

Air Jordan 6 “Reverse Infrared” Release Date


The Air Jordan 6 “Reverse Infrared” features a black nubuck upper with bold infrared accents along the midsole, heel tab, and lace lock. The icy blue translucent outsole contrasts perfectly against the darker tones, giving the shoe a crisp finish.

Perforated panels and sculpted lines highlight the silhouette’s vintage design. The “Nike Air” branding on the heel nods to its OG inspiration, while modern materials ensure a premium feel.

With its mix of sharp color blocking and nostalgic appeal, this pair revives a fan-favorite look with subtle yet powerful updates that honor its legacy.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 6 “Reverse Infrared” will be released on February 14th, 2026. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $215 when they drop.

Read More: Nike Brings Back The KD 4 “Texas” Just In Time For Fall

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
air-jordan-6-reverse-infrared-sneaker-news Sneakers Fresh Look At The Air Jordan 6 “Reverse Infrared” 489
air-jordan-6-reverse-infrared-sneaker-news Sneakers Air Jordan 6 “Reverse Infrared” Is A Must-Watch 2026 Release 11.6K
air-jordan-6-white-infrared-sneaker-news Sneakers Air Jordan 6 “White Infrared” Set For Huge 2026 Return 725
Sneakers Jordan Brand Heats Up All-Star Weekend With Air Jordan 6 "Reverse Infrared" 1328
Comments 0