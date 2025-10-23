New Images Highlight Air Jordan 6 “Reverse Infrared” Details

The Air Jordan 6 “Reverse Infrared” is set to drop in February 2026, marking the return of an iconic color story. New in-hand images reveal the sneaker in all its details, flipping one of the most beloved Jordan 6 colorways of all time.

For longtime fans, this release will feel like pure nostalgia. For newer collectors, it’s a chance to own a piece of Jordan Brand history. The original “Infrared” colorway debuted in 1991 and became one of Michael Jordan’s defining on-court sneakers.

It’s the pair he wore when he won his first NBA Championship, forever linking the Air Jordan 6 to his rise to greatness. The “Reverse Infrared” keeps that legacy alive while modernizing it for a new era. The latest photos show off the shoe’s sleek black nubuck upper, vibrant infrared midsole accents, and icy blue outsole.

The design stays faithful to Tinker Hatfield’s original vision, balancing aggressive lines with timeless shape. It’s a perfect mix of retro and refresh, blending heritage with something new. With its mix of history and style, the “Reverse Infrared” looks ready to turn heads.



The Air Jordan 6 “Reverse Infrared” features a black nubuck upper with bold infrared accents along the midsole, heel tab, and lace lock. The icy blue translucent outsole contrasts perfectly against the darker tones, giving the shoe a crisp finish.

Perforated panels and sculpted lines highlight the silhouette’s vintage design. The “Nike Air” branding on the heel nods to its OG inspiration, while modern materials ensure a premium feel.

With its mix of sharp color blocking and nostalgic appeal, this pair revives a fan-favorite look with subtle yet powerful updates that honor its legacy.