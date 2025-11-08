Detailed Look At The Air Jordan 6 “Reverse Infrared”

The Air Jordan 6 “Reverse Infrared” appears in new photos, showing its clear ties to old Jordan samples. This pair takes cues from vintage salesman versions, featuring special tags, packaging, and bold “Not For Resale” text.

Set to drop on February 14th 2026, it’ll be available in family sizes, letting everyone grab this retro-style release. The Air Jordan 6 has always been connected to Michael Jordan’s success on the court.

First released in 1991, it’s the shoe MJ wore when he won his first NBA title. Designed by Tinker Hatfield, the AJ6 brought smooth lines, visible Air cushioning, and a heel tab made for comfort during play.

Fans loved its mix of performance and style, and it’s stayed popular ever since. More than 30 years later, it’s still a major part of Jordan history. In the latest photos, the “Reverse Infrared” stands out with its black upper and bright red accents on the midsole and heel.

Special tags with product details and a “Property of Jordan” stamp on the sockliner add to the theme. The design blends a vintage vibe with new energy, giving it a collectible feel that longtime fans will appreciate. It’s a simple yet powerful update to one of MJ’s most famous sneakers.

The Air Jordan 6 “Reverse Infrared” features a black nubuck upper accented by bright red detailing throughout. The design flips the colors of the original 1991 “Infrared,” offering a bold, modern take on the classic.

Icy translucent soles, red lace locks, and Nike Air branding on the heel complete the look. Inside, a stamped “Property of Jordan” message and special salesman-style tags add a unique twist.

Each detail nods to Jordan Brand’s heritage while giving collectors something rare. This mix of vintage inspiration and fresh execution makes the “Reverse Infrared” one of next year’s standout releases.