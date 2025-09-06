Fresh Look At The Air Jordan 6 “Reverse Infrared”

BY Ben Atkinson 16 Views
air-jordan-6-reverse-infrared-sneaker-news
Image via solespeed4image
The Air Jordan 6 “Reverse Infrared” returns in 2026 flipping a classic colorway while honoring one of Jordan Brand’s most iconic shoes.

The Air Jordan 6 “Reverse Infrared” is set to release in February, with fresh in-hand images showing off the bold new look. This colorway flips the classic “Infrared” formula, giving the retro a fresh spin while staying true to the silhouette’s roots.

The Jordan 6 has always held a special place in sneaker culture, as it was the shoe Michael Jordan wore during his first NBA Championship in 1991. Over the decades, the model has been reintroduced in countless variations, each time sparking excitement among collectors and hoopers alike.

This new version plays on that history while keeping things sharp and modern. The Air Jordan 6’s signature details remain: the visible Air unit, perforated side panels, and supportive high-cut design. But the colors do the heavy lifting here.

For many fans, the Jordan 6 has always balanced performance and style, and the “Reverse Infrared” keeps that tradition alive. The latest photos highlight how the sneaker looks both on foot and up close, showing off its details from every angle.

With its mix of heritage and new energy, this release is already generating buzz as one of next year’s most anticipated drops.

Air Jordan 6 “Reverse Infrared”

The Air Jordan 6 “Reverse Infrared” features a sleek black nubuck upper accented by bright red hits across the midsole, tongue, and heel. Nike Air branding on the heel adds a nostalgic touch, while the icy translucent outsole keeps the design crisp.

A red Jumpman on the tongue and lace lock brings extra contrast. The high-top cut provides ankle support, and perforations add breathability.

Sitting atop a visible Air unit, the sneaker blends performance with a clean retro aesthetic. This flip on the classic “Infrared” is bold yet familiar, perfect for both court wear and street rotation.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 6 “Reverse Infrared” will be released on February 14th, 2026. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $215 when they drop.

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
